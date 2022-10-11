Following WrestleMania 38 and his loss to Johnny Knoxville, Sami Zayn needed to win back the respect of the locker room. To do so, he was looking for validation from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. In trying to win the respect of Reigns by offering his services to the Head of the Table, Zayn would form relationships with Paul Heyman and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso). Sami would do enough to eventually become an Honorary Uce and an official member of The Bloodline.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO