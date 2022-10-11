Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
fox17.com
Chick-fil-A offering Tennessee, Cincinnati residents first chance to buy dressings retail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennesseans who love Chick-fil-A will be among the first to purchase bottles of the restaurant's salad dressings at retail stores. The company issued a media release on Thursday announcing Chick-fil-A customers will be able to purchase 12 ouce bottles of their salad dressings starting this month. Walmart, Kroger, and...
15-Year-Old Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident in Memphis on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
fox17.com
Tennessee among states seeing early increases in flu activity per CDC
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among states with increased activity of influenza according to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, there have been early increases in flu activity in most of the U.S. with the southeast and south-central areas of the country reporting the highest levels of activity.
fox17.com
Local musician paid $63 for parking for 36 minutes at downtown Nashville lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thomas Devine, a musician and the owner of New Breed Music Group, says parking prices has musicians thinking twice about playing in downtown Nashville. Devine explains some bars offer a discount to pay a total of $10 for parking for the night while other bars...
fox17.com
Experts say it's now 'significantly' cheaper to rent in Nashville than own a home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The monthly cost of owning a home is now much higher than renting a single-family starter house. According to a study from John Burns Real Estate Consulting, it’s now $648 more a month to own a home in Nashville. “Even though rents are not...
actionnews5.com
New road permanently replaces old road in Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett road will close permanently, and a new road will take its place starting soon. Bartlett Police Department notified residents about Old Brownsville Road from SR-14 to Kirby Whitten Road closing. Starting Oct. 19, New Brownsville Road will open permanently as the East/West corridor to...
fox17.com
Football Frenzy Live: Oct. 14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The high school football season is wrapping up quick. Only two more weeks left in the regular season as teams try to position themselves for a postseason run. Several teams competing in Week 9 can claim the region title with a win, including the Pearl...
fox17.com
Tennessee governor announces millions in additional funding for law enforcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three days after Bill Lee announced the launch of a $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund (VCIF), the Republican governor is setting forth additional resources to support local law enforcement—including recruiting and retention bonuses. In a $24 million effort to support basic training, every...
‘A pain in the neck’: Residents, city of Memphis react to collapsed sidewalk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in the Alcy-Ball neighborhood in South Memphis say they were stunned to see their sidewalk collapse for the second time in the last 10 years. This time, they say they’re making sure the city of Memphis fixes the problem for good. For the last...
fox17.com
NASCAR upset-Tennessee style
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — For the first time in more than 20 years, a Tennessee based racing team has won a NASCAR truck race. It took an incredible finish, and judges had to study the tape to see who won. In the end it was Matt DiBenedetto and the...
WBBJ
Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary
HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
fox17.com
Woman, 22, dead after tree falls on car during Williamson County severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 22-year-old woman was killed during severe storms Wednesday in Middle Tennessee. The woman, Laurel Flaherty, recently graduated from Belmont University in May with a Bachelor of Social Work. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the Massachusetts woman was traveling along...
'We want to bring her back' | Georgia mother works to get daughter's body from Memphis after deadly crash
ROSWELL, Ga. — A grieving metro Atlanta mother is trying to bring her child home after the unimaginable. Laurel Phoenix and her child Mayi were on their way to begin a new life in New Mexico on Oct. 3 when they were hit by an alleged uninsured driver in Memphis, Tennessee.
actionnews5.com
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
Issues at East Memphis intersection causing some cars to go airborne or bottom out
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You’re driving along and suddenly you don’t see the big dip in the road ahead of you, and it may cause your car to launch into the air while you’re driving. That’s what’s happening to people driving at the intersection of Highland Avenue...
fox17.com
Proposal to build homes near Centennial Park gets major pushback
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Planning Commission approved construction of new homes near Centennial Park. But several people who live nearby aren't happy about the idea. At Thursday's meeting, the planning commission spent nearly an hour talking about just five homes. The homes would be located along Parthenon...
247Sports
Ti20 Off the Boards: 2023 G Ryan Forrest
Penny Hardaway secured his first commitment for the 2023 Class in 3-star guard Ryan Forrest. Ryan is a senior at the newly established Link Academy based out of Branson, Missouri. Ryan originally played for Marion High School in Marion, Arkansas, but made the move to the elite academy during the summer of 2022.
fox17.com
From high interest rates to Middle Tennessee's affordable housing issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tracking the economy, interest rates on loans continue to go up. Currently, it's more than double the three percent we saw just last year, giving developers a pause. Expert discuss how this could all impact affordable housing going forward. Whether it's a home or a...
Thousands of MLGW customers without power as storms move through the area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of MLGW customers are without power as severe storms ramp up across the Mid-South. As of 10:00 PM Wednesday, just under 5,200 customers are without power. The company is reporting 115 outages. The largest outage is concentrated in South Memphis, Collierville, and Germantown, according to...
