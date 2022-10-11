ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WREG

Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
fox17.com

Tennessee among states seeing early increases in flu activity per CDC

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among states with increased activity of influenza according to the latest report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, there have been early increases in flu activity in most of the U.S. with the southeast and south-central areas of the country reporting the highest levels of activity.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

New road permanently replaces old road in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Bartlett road will close permanently, and a new road will take its place starting soon. Bartlett Police Department notified residents about Old Brownsville Road from SR-14 to Kirby Whitten Road closing. Starting Oct. 19, New Brownsville Road will open permanently as the East/West corridor to...
BARTLETT, TN
fox17.com

Football Frenzy Live: Oct. 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The high school football season is wrapping up quick. Only two more weeks left in the regular season as teams try to position themselves for a postseason run. Several teams competing in Week 9 can claim the region title with a win, including the Pearl...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

NASCAR upset-Tennessee style

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — For the first time in more than 20 years, a Tennessee based racing team has won a NASCAR truck race. It took an incredible finish, and judges had to study the tape to see who won. In the end it was Matt DiBenedetto and the...
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Memphis rapper Project Pat speaks to inmates at West TN State Penitentiary

HENNING, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis rapper speaks to inmates. Tennessee Department of Correction volunteer Patrick Houston, also known as “Project Pat,” spoke to the population at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning today. Project Pat began his career with appearances in the early 1990’s. However, the...
HENNING, TN
actionnews5.com

Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Proposal to build homes near Centennial Park gets major pushback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Planning Commission approved construction of new homes near Centennial Park. But several people who live nearby aren't happy about the idea. At Thursday's meeting, the planning commission spent nearly an hour talking about just five homes. The homes would be located along Parthenon...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Ti20 Off the Boards: 2023 G Ryan Forrest

Penny Hardaway secured his first commitment for the 2023 Class in 3-star guard Ryan Forrest. Ryan is a senior at the newly established Link Academy based out of Branson, Missouri. Ryan originally played for Marion High School in Marion, Arkansas, but made the move to the elite academy during the summer of 2022.
MEMPHIS, TN

