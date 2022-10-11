St Andrews University is the fourth best uni in Scotland for 2023, according to the new Times Higher Education World Ranking published yesterday. Whilst fourth best univeristy in Scotland is quite an accomplisment, with St Andrews sitting just behind Edinbrugh, Glasgow and Aberdeen respectively, the global ranking sees the university fall in to the 201-250 grouping. This means that nationally, St Andrews ranks anywhere from 29-34th best uni in the UK.

