The Tab
This is what Sheffield unis are doing to help students with the cost of living crisis
Both Sheffield universities have released information about how they intend to help students during the Cost of Living crisis, with measures including monetary support and price reductions of on-campus purchases. In a post on their Students’ Union website, the University of Sheffield (UoS) has laid out what they have already...
The Tab
University of Nottingham drops further down on the University League Table
The University of Nottingham has placed 25th in the 2023 University League tables, with an overall score of 72 per cent, according to The Complete University Guide. The QS World University Rankings placed University of Nottingham 114th, an 11 place drop from 2022. The Complete University Guide bases their rankings...
The Tab
Sussex University has dropped at least 50 places in the Times Higher Education World Rankings
The Times World University Rankings 2023 have been released and revealed that the University of Sussex has dropped at least 50 places. Out of all the 1,799 unis measured, the university ranks somewhere between being 201st and 250th in the world. As well as being the 34th best in the UK.
The Tab
St Andrews University is the fourth best uni in Scotland, according to World University Ranking
St Andrews University is the fourth best uni in Scotland for 2023, according to the new Times Higher Education World Ranking published yesterday. Whilst fourth best univeristy in Scotland is quite an accomplisment, with St Andrews sitting just behind Edinbrugh, Glasgow and Aberdeen respectively, the global ranking sees the university fall in to the 201-250 grouping. This means that nationally, St Andrews ranks anywhere from 29-34th best uni in the UK.
The Tab
English students ‘can have a high degree of confidence’ exams will be online again
The Durham University English Department has an announced in an email to all undergraduate English students, that the end of year exams will almost definitely be online again this summer. Professor John Nash, the Head of Department for English, said in the email that students “can have a high degree...
The Tab
Edi student forced to get emergency loan as the university sends scholarship to the wrong account
A second-year student at the University of Edinburgh has been forced to apply for an emergency loan because the university sent her scholarship money to the wrong bank account. Second-year student Leigh Smith has told The Edinburgh Tab she had no choice but to apply for emergency funds from the...
The Tab
Thousands of Queen’s students to get £400 from uni to help with cost of living crisis
Thousands of Queen’s University Belfast students are set to receive one-off payments of £400 from the university as part of an £8 million package to help support staff and students through the cost of living crisis. Approximately 3,600 students from families earning less than £25,000 per year...
The Tab
Feminist Society slams Edinburgh University for ‘endorsing’ pro-life speaker on campus
Edinburgh University’s Feminist Society has criticised the university and Students’ Association for allowing the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC), which supposedly engages in “harassment and degradation”, to deliver a pro-life talk on campus. Margret Akers, a campaign research officer for the SPUC, will...
The Tab
Cardiff University staff to receive a one-off £500 cost of living payment next month
Cardiff University has released that university staff will be given an additional £500 to their November salary. This action is a response to the ongoing cost of living crisis. The bonus will be paid to all staff on pay grades one to eight, and the clinical pay scales D1...
