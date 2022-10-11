ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
The Tab

University of Nottingham drops further down on the University League Table

The University of Nottingham has placed 25th in the 2023 University League tables, with an overall score of 72 per cent, according to The Complete University Guide. The QS World University Rankings placed University of Nottingham 114th, an 11 place drop from 2022. The Complete University Guide bases their rankings...
COLLEGES
The Tab

St Andrews University is the fourth best uni in Scotland, according to World University Ranking

St Andrews University is the fourth best uni in Scotland for 2023, according to the new Times Higher Education World Ranking published yesterday. Whilst fourth best univeristy in Scotland is quite an accomplisment, with St Andrews sitting just behind Edinbrugh, Glasgow and Aberdeen respectively, the global ranking sees the university fall in to the 201-250 grouping. This means that nationally, St Andrews ranks anywhere from 29-34th best uni in the UK.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Nottingham#Creating Opportunities#In The Future#Linus College#Ntu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education

Comments / 0

Community Policy