DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to weigh in on Mar-a-Lago documents probe
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition from former President Trump, barring the special master from reviewing the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Why it matters: The order is a major blow to Trump's efforts to get the high court to weigh in on the Justice Department proceeding with its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified material.
DOJ appeals appointment of special master in Mar-a-Lago probe
The Justice Department on Friday officially appealed the decision to appoint a special master to review documents retrieved during the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago. Why it matters: The DOJ has opposed former President Trump's request for a special master, citing national security interests and arguing that it would hinder its investigation into Trump's handling of classified records.
FBI official was warned some agents were "sympathetic" to Capitol rioters
Some within the FBI may have felt "sympathetic" to the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters, someone warned in an email sent to a top FBI official a week after the attack. Why it matters: The email is a sign that there could be FBI agents who may not have been motivated to bring cases against the Capitol rioters, according to NBC News. The Department of Justice has arrested hundreds of people in connection to the riots in almost every state.
New York AG wants to bar Trump from moving assets amid civil fraud lawsuit
The New York Attorney General’s Office has asked a judge to stop former President Trump from moving his business assets to a new holding company amid a pending civil lawsuit. Why it matters: The AG's office has alleged Trump and the Trump Organization are looking to avoid accountability in...
D.C. attorney general to investigate GOP governors busing migrants to nation's capital
The D.C. attorney general is opening an investigation into governors who are relocating migrants to the nation's capital, according to the Texas Tribune and ProPublica. The big picture: Governors from Texas, Florida and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants to Washington D.C.,, as well as New York and Chicago, in recent months.
Trump declines to say if he’ll testify in letter to Jan. 6 panel
Former President Trump on Friday issued what he characterized as his official response to the Jan. 6 select committee after the panel voted to subpoena him — but didn't say if he'll testify. Driving the news: In the 14-page letter addressed to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of...
Giuliani adds 2020 election deniers to witness list in ethics case
Rudy Giuliani plans to defend himself in an upcoming legal ethics case — and he'll have help from a number of 2020 election deniers. The big picture: Giuliani could lose his ability to practice law in Washington, D.C., if he loses the case, similar to how he can't practice in the state of New York over his election fraud claims.
Arizona tenants may be able to clear their eviction records under new law
Maricopa County Justice Courts have already sealed about 250 eviction cases under a new law that took effect last month aiming to protect tenants' credit and future housing prospects. Why it matters: Eviction filings hit a five-year high in 2019 and are now above that level after pandemic-era moratoriums ended and rental assistance has waned.Landlords filed almost 6,700 eviction cases in the Valley last month, compared to about 6,100 in September 2019.State of play: Researchers say the tenant in about 30% of metro Phoenix eviction cases, is never actually removed from the property — most often because they pay before...
