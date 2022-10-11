Maricopa County Justice Courts have already sealed about 250 eviction cases under a new law that took effect last month aiming to protect tenants' credit and future housing prospects. Why it matters: Eviction filings hit a five-year high in 2019 and are now above that level after pandemic-era moratoriums ended and rental assistance has waned.Landlords filed almost 6,700 eviction cases in the Valley last month, compared to about 6,100 in September 2019.State of play: Researchers say the tenant in about 30% of metro Phoenix eviction cases, is never actually removed from the property — most often because they pay before...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO