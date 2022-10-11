ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

NJ.com

Football: Turney scores three TDs as St. Augustine defeats Camden Eastside (PHOTOS)

The running game came early and often for St. Augustine as Julian Turney had 18 carries for 163 yards and three scores to lead his team past Camden Eastside 41-18 in Camden. Turney tallied a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0 before Camden Eastside quarterback Mahki Brunson hit Judah Anthony for a 35-yard score to cut the deficit to eight. However, Ryan Gambill punched it in from one yard out to give the Hermits a 21-6 lead at halftime.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany Hills edges Morris Hills - Football recap

Jake Simoni threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns as Parsippany Hills won, 13-12, over Morris Hills in Rockaway. Simoni connected both times with Joseph Ciccotelli, with the first for 40 yards to open the scoring and again for 30 yards for the winning TD in the fourth quarter for Parsippany Hills (3-4).
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Colonia’s offense able to outlast Summit (PHOTOS)

QB Jaeden Jones scored four rushing touchdowns as Colonia defeated Summit 28-23 at Investors Bank Field at Tatlock Park in Summit. Jones got the scoring started with a QB keeper with 4:23 left in the 1st quarter to put Colonia up 7-0. Summit marched back down the field throughout the...
SUMMIT, NJ
NJ.com

Gymnastics: St. Thomas Aquinas wins Greater Middlesex Conference title (PHOTOS)

St. Thomas Aquinas is back at the top of the Greater Middlesex Conference after winning the championship on Saturday afternoon at South Brunswick. The Trojans finished with a team score of 112.275 to secure the victory. They have now alternated GMC titles with East Brunswick, who finished as the runner-up (110.325), over the last four years. St. Thomas Aquinas last won this meet back in 2020.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey recap: Rancocas Valley blanks West Deptford

Tess Philips made five saves in the cage to record the shutout as Rancocas Valley topped West Deptford Saturday in Mount Holly, 2-0. Camryn Cleary netted a goal and an assist. Brooke Mohan also scored while Mikayla Simmons added an assist as the Red Devils improved to 9-3-1 with their second win in a row.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
NJ.com

Marlboro over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap

Marlboro scored twice in the second half to steal a 2-1 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Freehold Borough (3-11) took an early lead when Kieran McLean found the back of the net in the first half. Cade Jacobs and Wyatt Oechsner scored second half goals for Marlboro (7-3-2). Trevor...
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Montville ties Sparta - Field hockey recap

The lead changed twice before Montville knotted the final score at 2-2 and the battle with Sparta ended in a tie in Sparta. Sarina Dang and Kyra Fall scored for Montville (9-3-1) while Ella Kenny and Sophia Candeloro answered for Sparta (5-6-1). Montville outshot Sparta by 19-13. The N.J. High...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Mercer County Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 15

Charlotte Garcia scored two goals as seventh-seeded Hightstown held on for the 3-2 upset victory over second-seeded Steinert, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20. Gabbi DeMarco made seven saves in net while Jillian Jones finished with six. The game entered halftime scoreless but both teams made necessary adjustments. Abby Shwom added a goal for Hightstown (9-5) while Abby Shwom was credited with the assist.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

