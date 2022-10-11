Read full article on original website
Related
Hillside scores 5 TDs on the ground in taking Delaware Valley - Football recap
Caleb Salters and Kyon Simonson scored two rushing touchdowns apiece as Hillside rolled at home, 35-14, over Delaware Valley. Salters opened the scoring with a 40-yard run in the first quarter while Simonson added a 7-yard run before the half for a 14-7 lead for Hillside (6-1). Simonson scored again...
Unable to safely field team, Neptune forfeits Saturday’s scheduled game to Long Branch
For the second time in eight days, a Shore Conference football game has been cancelled by fears of potential violence. In a tweet from the athletic department Saturday morning, Neptune officials said “Neptune will not be able to safely field a football team to compete in this Saturday’s contest.”
Football: Turney scores three TDs as St. Augustine defeats Camden Eastside (PHOTOS)
The running game came early and often for St. Augustine as Julian Turney had 18 carries for 163 yards and three scores to lead his team past Camden Eastside 41-18 in Camden. Turney tallied a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0 before Camden Eastside quarterback Mahki Brunson hit Judah Anthony for a 35-yard score to cut the deficit to eight. However, Ryan Gambill punched it in from one yard out to give the Hermits a 21-6 lead at halftime.
Field hockey recap: No. 14 Ocean City does just e-Neff in win over Cherokee
Julia Neff finished with a goal and an assist as No. 14 Ocean City held off Cherokee Saturday in Marlton, 2-1. Taylor Amstutz also scored while Brooke Hanley added an assist for the Red Raiders (9-2-2) won their third in a row. Brooke Brown, with Victoria Geissler assisting, accounted for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Jersey Coaches Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 15
Stephanie Monroe converted a pass from Catherine Hatch in the first half to lift fourth-seeded Cherokee to a 1-0 win over 13th-seeded West Deptford in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Tournament in Marlton. Kailyn Roselli made three saves and Jada Branford had one as they combined on...
Parsippany Hills edges Morris Hills - Football recap
Jake Simoni threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns as Parsippany Hills won, 13-12, over Morris Hills in Rockaway. Simoni connected both times with Joseph Ciccotelli, with the first for 40 yards to open the scoring and again for 30 yards for the winning TD in the fourth quarter for Parsippany Hills (3-4).
Football: Colonia’s offense able to outlast Summit (PHOTOS)
QB Jaeden Jones scored four rushing touchdowns as Colonia defeated Summit 28-23 at Investors Bank Field at Tatlock Park in Summit. Jones got the scoring started with a QB keeper with 4:23 left in the 1st quarter to put Colonia up 7-0. Summit marched back down the field throughout the...
No. 12 Passaic Tech rallies on late turnovers in emotional day for East Orange
Among the opponents in East Orange’s perfect 2021 campaign, Passaic Tech was familiar with the feeling of falling short at Paul Robeson Stadium. When opportunities to prevent such a fate presented themselves right there on the turf this time, there was no way the Bulldogs were going to let them bounce away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gymnastics: St. Thomas Aquinas wins Greater Middlesex Conference title (PHOTOS)
St. Thomas Aquinas is back at the top of the Greater Middlesex Conference after winning the championship on Saturday afternoon at South Brunswick. The Trojans finished with a team score of 112.275 to secure the victory. They have now alternated GMC titles with East Brunswick, who finished as the runner-up (110.325), over the last four years. St. Thomas Aquinas last won this meet back in 2020.
Field hockey: Hopewell Valley beats WWP-North - Mercer County Tournament conso quarters
Lucy Webster, Jocelyn Nociolo, and Kai Howard Fletcher scored to lead third-seeded Hopewell Valley past sixth-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro North 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Consolation Tournament in Pennington. The two teams went into the fourth quarter tied at one before Hopewell Valley (10-5) scored two fourth-quarter goals...
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
Paula, Rancocas Valley rally for a gridiron stunner against Northern Burlington
Jerimya Paula played out of his mind. First, though, the Rancocas Valley senior running back had to get out of his own head.
Field hockey recap: Rancocas Valley blanks West Deptford
Tess Philips made five saves in the cage to record the shutout as Rancocas Valley topped West Deptford Saturday in Mount Holly, 2-0. Camryn Cleary netted a goal and an assist. Brooke Mohan also scored while Mikayla Simmons added an assist as the Red Devils improved to 9-3-1 with their second win in a row.
Marlboro over Freehold Borough - Boys soccer recap
Marlboro scored twice in the second half to steal a 2-1 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. Freehold Borough (3-11) took an early lead when Kieran McLean found the back of the net in the first half. Cade Jacobs and Wyatt Oechsner scored second half goals for Marlboro (7-3-2). Trevor...
Boys soccer recap: Wood-Ridge topples Bogota for its third consecutive victory
Remy Ottevaere, Salvatore Catanzaro and Jordan Cano-Alzate scored the goals that allowed Wood-Ridge to escape with a 3-2 victory over Bogota Saturday in Wood-Ridge. Brian Harasek and Andres Rubio had assists for the Blue Devils (7-6-2), winners of three in a row. Edwin Suquinagua and Elian Pion had the goals...
Football: Cedar Creek tops Oakcrest to stop 3-game skid (PHOTOS)
Billy Smith connected on a 27-yard pass down the middle for Alim Parks in the third quarter as Cedar Creek stopped Oakcrest 14-6 in Egg Harbor City. With the win, Cedar Creek (3-5) snapped a three-game losing streak. Justin Castillo embarked on a one-yard run in the second quarter to give the home team the halftime lead.
Girls soccer recap: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament first round, Oct. 15
Shae Allen accounted for the game’s only tally as 10th-seeded Piscataway edged seventh-seeded Edison, 1-0, in overtime Saturday in Edison in the first round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament. Elitsa Mileva was called upon to make eight saves for the Chiefs (6-7-1) who won for the second game...
Montville ties Sparta - Field hockey recap
The lead changed twice before Montville knotted the final score at 2-2 and the battle with Sparta ended in a tie in Sparta. Sarina Dang and Kyra Fall scored for Montville (9-3-1) while Ella Kenny and Sophia Candeloro answered for Sparta (5-6-1). Montville outshot Sparta by 19-13. The N.J. High...
Boys soccer: No. 8 Hunterdon Central defeats Sparta - Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament quarterfinals
Top-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, came away with a 4-2 victory over eighth-seeded Sparta in the quarterfinals of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington despite a goal and an assist from Dylan Barry. Tied at two at halftime, Hunterdon Central took (8-1-2) control in the second...
Mercer County Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round, Oct. 15
Charlotte Garcia scored two goals as seventh-seeded Hightstown held on for the 3-2 upset victory over second-seeded Steinert, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20. Gabbi DeMarco made seven saves in net while Jillian Jones finished with six. The game entered halftime scoreless but both teams made necessary adjustments. Abby Shwom added a goal for Hightstown (9-5) while Abby Shwom was credited with the assist.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0