Arkansas State

Arkansas PBS releases schedule for election candidate debates

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) – With elections only a few weeks away, Arkansas PBS has released its list of debates featuring some of the most anticipated races on the ballot. “Election 2022: Arkansas PBS Debates” will feature 24 candidates in nine races which will livestream on Arkansas PBS’ Youtube page and air live on Arkansas PBS beginning Monday, Oct. 17.
Deadline approaching to pay property taxes in Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas is October 15. Since that falls on a Saturday, the public gets an additional business day, meaning no late fees will be incurred by payments made by the end of the business day on October 17. Amy Jenkins...
Arkansas accelerates electric vehicle charging station program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas is continuing to invest in electric vehicle charging stations. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, it will be accelerating the final disbursement of money for Level 2 charging stations.
Arkansas law enforcement to crack down on texting while driving

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Whether you’re driving to work or traveling, make sure to keep an eye on the road or you may be in trouble. According to Arkansas State Police, starting from Monday, Oct. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 23, law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law.
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - At the center of the state sits a petrifying penitentiary. “I mean, 1836, the same week that the Alamo fell this place opened up,” Crocker native and former corrections officer, Tom Wells said. “When we first became a prison,” a former employee at the...
Veteran police officer shot, killed in Las Vegas; suspect in custody

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - An officer died following a shooting early Thursday morning near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Las Vegas Metropolitan Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the incident began at about 1 a.m. when dispatch received a call about...
