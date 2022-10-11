Read full article on original website
Arkansas PBS releases schedule for election candidate debates
CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) – With elections only a few weeks away, Arkansas PBS has released its list of debates featuring some of the most anticipated races on the ballot. “Election 2022: Arkansas PBS Debates” will feature 24 candidates in nine races which will livestream on Arkansas PBS’ Youtube page and air live on Arkansas PBS beginning Monday, Oct. 17.
Deadline approaching to pay property taxes in Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas is October 15. Since that falls on a Saturday, the public gets an additional business day, meaning no late fees will be incurred by payments made by the end of the business day on October 17. Amy Jenkins...
Missouri Department of Agriculture introduces AgriStress helpline
VERONA, Mo. (KY3) - Most areas of Missouri and Arkansas are dealing with severe drought conditions, and many farmers have had a stressful summer. Now there’s a new way for those farmers to get some help. The new AgriStress helpline is designed to help farmers in their time of need.
Arkansas accelerates electric vehicle charging station program
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – The state of Arkansas is continuing to invest in electric vehicle charging stations. According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, it will be accelerating the final disbursement of money for Level 2 charging stations.
Arkansas law enforcement to crack down on texting while driving
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Whether you’re driving to work or traveling, make sure to keep an eye on the road or you may be in trouble. According to Arkansas State Police, starting from Monday, Oct. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 23, law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law.
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - At the center of the state sits a petrifying penitentiary. “I mean, 1836, the same week that the Alamo fell this place opened up,” Crocker native and former corrections officer, Tom Wells said. “When we first became a prison,” a former employee at the...
SPS community reacts to new football rules at Friday night’s games
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New rules are now in play for football games at Springfield Public Schools. KY3 attended the game at Glendale High School, where Glendale played Kickapoo. Students and parents say it’s helping. The new rules you’ll notice if you head to any of the games on...
Mount Vernon, Mo. high school football player receives new heart, new
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - When Mt. Vernon sophomore running back Preston Hardyman entered summer football camp, the Mountaineers had big plans for him. “He would have had a big role on our JV team,” said Tom Cox, head coach of Mt. Vernon. But at one practice on...
Veteran police officer shot, killed in Las Vegas; suspect in custody
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - An officer died following a shooting early Thursday morning near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Las Vegas Metropolitan Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the incident began at about 1 a.m. when dispatch received a call about...
