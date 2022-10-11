ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat

The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
Everything Brian Snitker said after Braves NLDS loss to Phillies

The defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, faced a tough loss in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. The defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, suffered a tough loss in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Braves manager Brian Snitker spoke out about the loss, and he made a pretty humble statement, acknowledging the talent the Phillies brought to the playoffs.
Braves Dansby Swanson backup plan could be revenge for Freddie Freeman

The Atlanta Braves are in the midst of a postseason run, but shortstop Dansby Swanson’s free agency chase looms. Swanson, otherwise nicknamed ‘The Sheriff’, is just about the only key contributor the Braves haven’t locked up to a long-term contract. He’s set to be a free agent after the season, adding another big name to an already-loaded shortstop market that includes Carlos Correa and Trea Turner.
Scenes from Phillies NLDS celebration: Hilarious moments from locker room

The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, and they’re officially headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. The Philadelphia Phillies overtook the defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, in the NLDS. They’re officially headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010, and they had a huge celebration in the locker room.
Aaron Judge strikeouts: Stats paint grim picture against Guardians

Aaron Judge may be the all-time single-season leader in home runs in the American League … but he continues to choke in the playoffs against the Cleveland Guardians. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is one of the best players in baseball. After leading the majors in WAR (10.6), breaking the single-season AL record for home runs (62), leading the majors in RBI (131), and leading the majors in OPS (1.111), he will almost certainly win the American League MVP Award in 2022.
MLB Twitter trolls Yankees after painful Game 3 defeat in Cleveland

The Yankees were walked off by Oscar Gonzalez, and the young Cleveland Guardians are one win away from the ALCS. Gonzalez, the same rookie who hit a walk-off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays to move on to the ALDS in the first place, defeated the Yankees with a single up the middle in the ninth inning of Game 3.
The Suns sign one former Pistons guard and waive another

It has been a weird offseason for free agency, and that includes a few former Detroit Pistons. There have been several notable free agents available all offseason, including future Hall-of-Famers like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, who are still looking for jobs with less than a week to go until the regular season.
Mets biggest Jacob deGrom threat could be a surprise team

Jacob deGrom is opting out of his contract. The Mets would like to bring him back, but they’ll have some threats that want to pull him away. Jacob deGrom is going to opt out of his contract with the New York Mets. While that doesn’t mean he’s done in New York — deGrom can simply negotiate a longer, more lucrative deal if he so chooses to do so and the Mets offer him one — it does open him up to the free agent market.
