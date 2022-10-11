Read full article on original website
Related
Biden to sign executive order aimed at lowering drug costs
President Biden on Friday will sign an executive order directing administration officials to consider further actions to lower prescription drug costs, the White House announced. Why it matters: With less than a month before the midterms, Biden is focusing on health care costs to help position Democratic candidates. The big...
New drug law attempts to marry prices to value
Democrats' new law giving Medicare the authority to negotiate some drug prices attempts to do something critics say is often lacking in today's market: Tying what the government pays to the treatments' value. Yes, but: The law lists multiple factors that will be used to determine a drug's price, but...
Why your boss can't quit you
Companies might have learned a lesson from the mass firings of March and April 2020: Think twice before pulling the layoff trigger. Why it matters: That's one increasingly popular explanation for the historically low level of layoffs and unemployment in the U.S. economy. The popular term for the theory is...
Social Security benefits get biggest jump in 40 years
The Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% increase in benefits starting in 2023 after the September inflation report showed consumer prices continued to rise at a rapid pace. Why it matters: This is the biggest jump in benefits since 1981 and will come out to an average of an additional...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Biden administration's next challenge: Paying for discount drug mistakes
Four months after it lost a high-profile dispute at the Supreme Court, the Biden administration has yet to figure out how it will reimburse hospitals for as much as $10 billion in unlawful cuts to Medicare outpatient drug payments. Why it matters: Congress may have to step in and authorize...
New project builds disaster-ready affordable housing
Two Texas-based nonprofits are developing disaster-resilient affordable homes in the Rio Grande Valley for low-income communities of color. Why it matters: Organizations like these are working to mitigate the affordable housing crisis that emerges after disaster events like hurricanes — which human-caused climate change is making more intense. The...
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
52K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0