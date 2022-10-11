ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Biden to sign executive order aimed at lowering drug costs

President Biden on Friday will sign an executive order directing administration officials to consider further actions to lower prescription drug costs, the White House announced. Why it matters: With less than a month before the midterms, Biden is focusing on health care costs to help position Democratic candidates. The big...
POTUS
New drug law attempts to marry prices to value

Democrats' new law giving Medicare the authority to negotiate some drug prices attempts to do something critics say is often lacking in today's market: Tying what the government pays to the treatments' value. Yes, but: The law lists multiple factors that will be used to determine a drug's price, but...
U.S. POLITICS
Why your boss can't quit you

Companies might have learned a lesson from the mass firings of March and April 2020: Think twice before pulling the layoff trigger. Why it matters: That's one increasingly popular explanation for the historically low level of layoffs and unemployment in the U.S. economy. The popular term for the theory is...
BUSINESS
Social Security benefits get biggest jump in 40 years

The Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% increase in benefits starting in 2023 after the September inflation report showed consumer prices continued to rise at a rapid pace. Why it matters: This is the biggest jump in benefits since 1981 and will come out to an average of an additional...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Fraud#Industry Trade Group#Medical Insurance#General Health#Medical Services#State Of The Union#The Carlyle Group#Hcr Manorcare#Doj#Carlyle
New project builds disaster-ready affordable housing

Two Texas-based nonprofits are developing disaster-resilient affordable homes in the Rio Grande Valley for low-income communities of color. Why it matters: Organizations like these are working to mitigate the affordable housing crisis that emerges after disaster events like hurricanes — which human-caused climate change is making more intense. The...
REAL ESTATE
