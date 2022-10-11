Read full article on original website
FINA Releases Schedule For 2022 World Masters Championships In Japan
The event was postponed from 2022 after the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka were rescheduled to May 2023. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. FINA announced Friday the competition schedule for the 2022 World Masters Championships, which will take place August 2-11, 2023 in Kyushu, Japan. The event was...
FINA Releases Full List of Swimmers For Opening World Cup Stop In Berlin
SCM (25 meters) An absolutely stacked lineup of swimmers are set to compete in the opening leg of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit next week in Berlin, with FINA revealing the full list of entrants on Friday. An initial group of 10 swimmers were confirmed to be competing at...
arena Swim of the Week: Hwang Sunwoo Rockets Home For 1:44.6 200 Free
Hwang unleashed the fastest closing 50 of his career as he neared his personal best in the 200 free with a blistering 1:44.67 at the Korean Sports Festival. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the...
Host Mexico Earns Most Gold Medals at Final Para World Series Stop in Tijuana
Host country Mexico won the most gold medals at the last stop of the Para Swimming World Series last weekend in Tijuana. Host country Mexico won the most gold medals at the last stop of the 2022 Para Swimming World Series last weekend in Tijuana. Rising star Angel de Jesus...
Hwang Sunwoo Earns 2nd Consecutive MVP Award At Korean National Sports Festival
LCM (50m) With the final day of the 2022 Korean National Sports Festival now complete, Hwang Sunwoo has been crowned the overall MVP of the competition. The 19-year-old freestyle ace earned nearly 85% of the media votes to take home his second consecutive MVP honor after having earned the award last year.
FINA To Allow Wearable Technology in Races Starting Jan 1st 2023
Last week FINA Technical Congress passed of a proposed change to rule SW 10.8. As of Jan. 01, 2023 wearable tech will he legal in races. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by...
Tickets On Sale For The 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships
The price for a single-session adult ticket at 2022 Short Course worlds is nearly twice as expensive as the equivalent type of ticket from last year's meet. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. On Wednesday, tickets for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships were made available to the public for...
Bradley Vincent Suspended 3 Years for ‘Disrespectful Words,’ Missing CG Ceremony
Mauritian swimmer Bradley Vincent was suspended three years by the Mauritius Olympic Committee for “gross misconduct” stemming from the Commonwealth Games. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Mauritian swimmer Bradley Vincent has been dealt a three-year suspension by the Mauritius Olympic Committee (MOC) for “gross misconduct” stemming...
Tips For Open Water Swimming In The Winter from Olympic Medalist Keri-anne Payne
If you’re hoping to swim throughout the coldest months of the year, open water Olympian and dryrobe® Ambassador Keri-anne Payne is here to help. Current photo via dryrobe®. Courtesy of dryrobe®, a SwimSwam partner. As water temperatures drop, continuing to open water swim in the winter may...
Kenya Swimming Federation Ke Upar Se Jald Hat Skta Hai FINA Ka Indefinite Ban
Jyada Waqt Nhi Bacha Hai Ki Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) FINA Ke Good Side Mei Phir Se Wapas Aa Jayegi. Jyada Waqt Nhi Bacha Hai Ki Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) FINA Ke Good Side Mei Phir Se Wapas Aa Jayegi. KSF Stakeholders World Governing Body Se Mil Kar Elections Na...
Diggory Dillingham Will Take a Gap Year to Train for 2024 Olympic Trials
Diggory Dillingham, one of the top young sprint prospects in the United States, will take a gap year before starting his USC career in 2024. Diggory Dillingham, the fastest 50 freestyler in the high school class of 2023, will take a gap year before beginning his collegiate career at USC.
Canadian Paralympians Kisser and Routliffe Featured in Coldplay Music Video
Canadian Paralympians Danielle Kisser and Tess Routliffe were recently featured in a music video for the band Coldplay’s song Biutyful. Stock photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Canadian Paralympians Danielle Kisser and Tess Routliffe were recently featured in a music video for the band Coldplay’s song Biutyful. The teammates at the High Performance Center – Quebec were both members of the Canadian team at the 2022 Para World Swimming Championships.
Maggie Steffens Named Women’s Sports Foundation SportsWoman Of The Year
Steffens is just the second water polo woman to win SportsWoman of the Year honors. Current photo via USA Water Polo. New York, NY (October 12, 2022) — This evening, the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) celebrated the extraordinary achievements of athletes and leaders in sports and the girls that they inspire, at its Annual Salute to Women in Sports. Recognized as the biggest night in women’s sports, the event, like the Foundation’s programming throughout this year, highlighted the 50th anniversary of Title IX while also calling attention to the vital need for more progress. Honored this evening with WSF’s signature Salute awards were history-making athletes – Sunisa Lee, Maggie Steffens, and Elana Meyers Taylor – one of the fiercest coaches in the SEC, Dawn Staley, and the lead founding investor in Angel City FC, Alexis Ohanian. The Salute was held at Pier Sixty on Manhattan’s waterfront, and was presented by WSF National Partners Athleta, ESPN, Delta Air Lines, Gatorade, Michelob ULTRA, NBC Sports, and TIAA with an exclusive reception partner DraftKings.
Saffy, Barratt & Pollard Among Honorees At 2022 Swimming WA Awards of Excellence
The Western Australian swimming community congregated at The Ritz-Carlton to celebrate another great year of swimming on Saturday. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy: Swimming WA. The 2022 Swimming WA Awards of Excellence took place on Saturday, with the Western Australian swimming community congregating at The Ritz-Carlton to...
