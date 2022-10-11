ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
swimswam.com

FINA Releases Schedule For 2022 World Masters Championships In Japan

The event was postponed from 2022 after the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka were rescheduled to May 2023. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. FINA announced Friday the competition schedule for the 2022 World Masters Championships, which will take place August 2-11, 2023 in Kyushu, Japan. The event was...
swimswam.com

FINA Releases Full List of Swimmers For Opening World Cup Stop In Berlin

SCM (25 meters) An absolutely stacked lineup of swimmers are set to compete in the opening leg of the 2022 FINA World Cup circuit next week in Berlin, with FINA revealing the full list of entrants on Friday. An initial group of 10 swimmers were confirmed to be competing at...
swimswam.com

Hwang Sunwoo Earns 2nd Consecutive MVP Award At Korean National Sports Festival

LCM (50m) With the final day of the 2022 Korean National Sports Festival now complete, Hwang Sunwoo has been crowned the overall MVP of the competition. The 19-year-old freestyle ace earned nearly 85% of the media votes to take home his second consecutive MVP honor after having earned the award last year.
swimswam.com

FINA To Allow Wearable Technology in Races Starting Jan 1st 2023

Last week FINA Technical Congress passed of a proposed change to rule SW 10.8. As of Jan. 01, 2023 wearable tech will he legal in races. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by...
swimswam.com

Tickets On Sale For The 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships

The price for a single-session adult ticket at 2022 Short Course worlds is nearly twice as expensive as the equivalent type of ticket from last year's meet. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. On Wednesday, tickets for the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships were made available to the public for...
swimswam.com

Bradley Vincent Suspended 3 Years for ‘Disrespectful Words,’ Missing CG Ceremony

Mauritian swimmer Bradley Vincent was suspended three years by the Mauritius Olympic Committee for “gross misconduct” stemming from the Commonwealth Games. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Mauritian swimmer Bradley Vincent has been dealt a three-year suspension by the Mauritius Olympic Committee (MOC) for “gross misconduct” stemming...
swimswam.com

Canadian Paralympians Kisser and Routliffe Featured in Coldplay Music Video

Canadian Paralympians Danielle Kisser and Tess Routliffe were recently featured in a music video for the band Coldplay’s song Biutyful. Stock photo via Mine Kasapoglu. Canadian Paralympians Danielle Kisser and Tess Routliffe were recently featured in a music video for the band Coldplay’s song Biutyful. The teammates at the High Performance Center – Quebec were both members of the Canadian team at the 2022 Para World Swimming Championships.
swimswam.com

Maggie Steffens Named Women’s Sports Foundation SportsWoman Of The Year

Steffens is just the second water polo woman to win SportsWoman of the Year honors. Current photo via USA Water Polo. New York, NY (October 12, 2022) — This evening, the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) celebrated the extraordinary achievements of athletes and leaders in sports and the girls that they inspire, at its Annual Salute to Women in Sports. Recognized as the biggest night in women’s sports, the event, like the Foundation’s programming throughout this year, highlighted the 50th anniversary of Title IX while also calling attention to the vital need for more progress. Honored this evening with WSF’s signature Salute awards were history-making athletes – Sunisa Lee, Maggie Steffens, and Elana Meyers Taylor – one of the fiercest coaches in the SEC, Dawn Staley, and the lead founding investor in Angel City FC, Alexis Ohanian. The Salute was held at Pier Sixty on Manhattan’s waterfront, and was presented by WSF National Partners Athleta, ESPN, Delta Air Lines, Gatorade, Michelob ULTRA, NBC Sports, and TIAA with an exclusive reception partner DraftKings.
swimswam.com

Saffy, Barratt & Pollard Among Honorees At 2022 Swimming WA Awards of Excellence

The Western Australian swimming community congregated at The Ritz-Carlton to celebrate another great year of swimming on Saturday. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Courtesy: Swimming WA. The 2022 Swimming WA Awards of Excellence took place on Saturday, with the Western Australian swimming community congregating at The Ritz-Carlton to...
