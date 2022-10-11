BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof who challenged his death sentence after racist killing of NINE members of a Black South Carolina congregation during bible study in 2015

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.

Roof, 28, previously had an appeal rejected in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after arguing he had been wrongly allowed to represent himself during the sentencing phase of his trial.

During his trial Roof fired his first legal team because he did not want them to portray him as mentally ill. His new team of attorneys argued that decision - made by somebody who was mentally ill - prevented jurors from hearing evidence that may have spared him from the death penalty.

Earlier this year, Roof's attorneys asked the US supreme court for a review on the same grounds. The Supreme Court dismissed the review request in August, according to the LA Times.

The justices did not comment on today's decision to reject an appeal.

Roof was 21 years old when he opened fire during the closing prayer of a Bible study at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, firing dozens of bullets at the congregation.

After his death sentence in 2017, Roof was placed death row at a maximum-security prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He can still pursue other appeals.

In 2021, Roof and his legal team began making his appellate argument that his conviction and death sentence should be overturned.

In a lengthy brief, Roof's attorneys argue that an appellate court should vacate Roof's convictions and death sentence, or remand his case to court for a 'proper competency evaluation.'

'The federal trial that resulted in his death sentence departed so far from the standard required when the government seeks the ultimate price that it cannot be affirmed,' they wrote, arguing that their client's mental illness should have prevented him from serving as his own attorney during a portion of the trial, and also being sent to federal death row.

Roof successfully prevented jurors from hearing evidence about his mental health, 'under the delusion,' his attorneys argued, that 'he would be rescued from prison by white nationalists - but only, bizarrely, if he kept his mental impairments out of the public record.'

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel held two competency hearings for Roof: one before the start of his trial, and one before its sentencing phase, to determine if Roof could act as his own attorney for that portion of the trial.

In that part of the trial, the self-avowed white supremacist neither fought for his life nor explained his actions, saying only that 'anyone who hates anything in their mind has a good reason for it.'

The nine victims of Roof's massacre were DePayne Middleton-Doctor, Tywanza Sanders, Myrah Thompson, Ethel Lance, Susie Jackson, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Daniel Simmons, Clementa Pinckney and Cynthia Hurd were all killed by Roof on June 17, 2015.

Polly Sheppard, 73, said Roof, who is now spared her so she could 'tell the story'. She and Felicia Sanders, another survivor, testified against him during the trial.

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the U.S. sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

