ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Think twice before hiring a robot! Bots in the workplace contribute to burnout, fears about job insecurity and incivility among colleagues, study warns

By Shivali Best For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

From robot recruiters to AI-enabled chefs, androids are now being used in a range of applications across different industries.

But a new study has warned against robots in the workplace, amid fears the bots can contribute to burnout, fears about job insecurity, and incivility among colleagues.

This is even the case in industries where robots aren't being used, according to researchers from the National University of Singapore.

Dr Kai Chi Yam, who led the study, said: 'Some economists theorize that robots are more likely to take over blue-collar jobs faster than white-collar jobs.

'However, it doesn't look like robots are taking over that many jobs yet, at least not in the United States, so a lot of these fears are rather subjective.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QlYbE_0iUTwqRU00
A new study has warned against robots in the workplace, amid fears the bots can contribute to burnout, fears about job insecurity and incivility among colleagues

Jobs most at risk of being taken by robots

  1. Slaughterers and Meat Packers
  2. Pressers, Textile, Garment, and Related Materials
  3. Graders and Sorters, Agricultural Products
  4. Janitors and Cleaners, Except Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners
  5. Orderlies
  6. Packers and Packagers, Hand
  7. Dining Room and Cafeteria Attendants and Bartender Helpers
  8. Food Preparation Workers
  9. Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners
  10. Cleaners of Vehicles and Equipment

In the study, the team conducted experiments and analysed data from participants in the US, Singapore, India, and Taiwan.

In one experiment, 118 engineers employed by an Indian auto manufacturing company reported greater burnout and workplace incivility when working with industrial robots.

However, in another experiment involving 400 participants, it was found that self-affirmation exercises helped to lessen workplace robot fears.

Participants were asked to write about their uniquely human characteristics, such as sense of humour, friends, and family.

'Most people are overestimating the capabilities of robots and underestimating their own capabilities,' Dr Yam said.

Another experiment involved 343 parents of university students, who were randomly assigned to three groups.

One group read an article about the use of robots in businesses, the second group read a general article about robots, and the third read an unrelated article.

Participants were then asked about their concerns for job security, with results revealing the first group reported significantly higher levels of job insecurity than the two other groups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1InQ24_0iUTwqRU00
In an experiment involving 400 participants, it was found that self-affirmation exercises helped to lessen workplace robot fears (stock image)

Jobs least at risk of being taken by robots

  1. Physicists
  2. Neurologists
  3. Preventive Medicine Physicians
  4. Neuropsychologists and Clinical Neuropsychologists
  5. Pathologists
  6. Mathematicians
  7. Chief Executives
  8. Surgeons
  9. Molecular and Cellular Biologists
  10. Epidemiologists

As part of the study, the researchers also analysed data about the prevalence of robots in 185 US metropolitan areas.

They compared this data to the overall use of popular job recruiting sites in those areas, such as LinkedIn and Indeed.

The results revealed that the areas with the highest rates of robots also had the highest rates of searches on job recruiting sites – even though unemployment rates weren't higher in those areas.

The researchers suggest that people in these areas may feel more job insecurity because of robots, although they say that other reasons could be at play.

The study comes shortly after researchers from the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne revealed which jobs are most and least likely to be taken by robots.

Their findings suggest that meat packers, cleaners and builders face the highest risk of being replaced by machines, while teachers, lawyers and physicists are safe.

'The key challenge for society today is how to become resilient against automation,' explained Professor Rafael Lalive, who co-led the study.

'Our work provides detailed career advice for workers who face high risks of automation, which allows them to take on more secure jobs while re-using many of the skills acquired on the old job.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

New York man is sentenced to three years in prison for manufacturing and selling $20 MILLION in counterfeit uniforms to the U.S. military that 'lacked crucial safety features' and were distributed to Air Force bases 'around the world'

A Brooklyn, New York, man has been sentenced for his involvement in a scheme to make and sell counterfeit military uniforms that failed to meet safety protocols. Ramin Kohanbash, 52, received a sentence of 40 months in prison after pleading guilty in June 2019 to charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and trafficking of counterfeit goods.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Billionaire founder of electric truck firm Nikola is found GUILTY of fraud after inflating value of firm to $3.3bn - briefly more than Ford - with litany of lies including rolling truck downhill to pretend it worked

The founder of Nikola Corp. was found guilty of fraud on charges of deceiving investors with claims about his company's value and progress in producing zero-emission trucks. Billionare Trevor Milton, 40, who founded the company in his Utah basement six years ago, took the company public in 2020 at $3.3 billion, claiming to have built a revolutionary set of 18-wheel trucks that could run on cheap hydrogen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woke Long Island teacher is forced to remove huge 'Progress Pride flag' from classroom after students reported her for making them uneasy and buying one twice the size of US Flag next to it

The governor of New York has ordered an investigation after a Long Island teacher was told to take down a pride flag in her classroom after it allegedly made students uncomfortable. Sarah Ecke, who teaches math at Connetquot High School and coaches multiple sports, had both the traditional rainbow flag...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Microsoft's HoloLens makes soldiers SICK: 80% of US military testing the goggles suffered 'mission-affecting physical impairments' - and some fear it will get the KILLED in combat

Congress is deciding whether to give $424.2 million to purchase more military-grade HoloLense headsets from Microsoft after more than 80 percent of soldiers testing the device experienced 'mission-affecting physical impairments' in less than three hours of use - and some fear the technology could get them killed in combat. The...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Workplace Incivility#Unemployment Rates#Preventive Medicine#Slaughterers#Meat Packers Pressers#Indian
Daily Mail

Uganda locks down two districts amid Ebola outbreak: President orders night curfew, bans personal travel and shuts markets, bars and churches as fears grow over spread of killer virus

Two districts in Uganda have entered an immediate 21-day lockdown which will include a nightly curfew, travel bans and the closure of places of worship in a bid to stem the spread of a new wave of Ebola. President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday he would impose an overnight curfew...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

NHS spends £40m a year on 800 'diversity officers' as furious campaigners argue money could be spent on extra 1,200 nurses as they demand resources focus on frontline services

The NHS is spending £40million per year on diversity roles as it pays more than 800 staff per year, many of whom earn at least £47,000 each, new data has revealed. Diversity and Inclusion Officers are employed to promote equality within health care settings, and implement strategies to reduce inequality in health settings, both in treatments and medical expertise.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ever wonder why seeing your GP face to face is like winning the Lotto? Doctors are demanding to work shorter days while there are too many patients who don’t show up... Not to mention a critical shortage of new recruits

It is lunchtime on Tuesday afternoon and the doors to the GP surgery in the market town of Thorne, South Yorkshire, are wide open. But some patients aren’t happy. One young man talks into his mobile, complaining that his appointment has been cancelled, while an elderly woman has been told there are no more slots available so she’ll have to try again on the phone at 8am the following morning. ‘But I can never get through on the phone,’ she tells her companion.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Singapore
Daily Mail

Free NHS parking 'to be axed': Parents of sick children and the disabled may be hit with charges in bid to save millions by Department of Health and Social Care

The parents of sick children and the disabled could lose free hospital parking under controversial new savings plans. The Mail on Sunday understands Health Secretary Therese Coffey's department is looking at the cuts to save tens of millions of pounds. But the move, which would also affect doctors and nurses...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Thérèse Coffey wants people to be able to get antibiotics from the chemist without asking a doctor - despite professor warning that 'nuts' plan could make drugs less effective

Thérèse Coffey has been branded 'moronic' by a Cambridge microbiology professor over her 'nuts' plans to let patients get antibiotics without seeing a GP which could increase the prevalence and dangers of drug-resistant bacteria like MRSA. The Health Secretary has lobbied to allow chemists to prescribe antibiotics without...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

654K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy