Premier League

Report: PSG Want To Sell Kylian Mbappe To Liverpool & Buy Mohamed Salah As Replacement

By Alex Caddick
 4 days ago

PSG are reportedly keen on selling Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool, and making a move for Mohamed Salah in return.

The last hour has seen a resurgence of reports linking Paris Saint-Germain star boy Kylian Mbappe with a move to Liverpool , with the Frenchman reportedly unhappy at the club, who are willing to sell to Liverpool rather than Real Madrid.

It was only last season that Mbappe ended speculation around what many believed to be a certain move to current UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid by signing a 'super' new contract with the Parisians.

However, Egyptian Journalist Ismael Mahmoud has now confirmed reports from LFC Transfer Room via Twitter.

Mahmoud replied to LFC Transfer Room's tweet with, " True PSG Idea is to sell Mbappe to Liverpool and get Mo Salah instead. PSG hold a long-term interest in Salah, and he is the top target as a replacement of Mbappe departure ."

With rumours constantly swirling around discontent in the PSG dressing room, most particularly with Brazilian superstar Neymar , it wouldn't come to much surprise to see Mbappe become unhappy in such an ego-driven atmosphere.

Mohamed Salah only just confirmed his future remains at Liverpool this past summer when he signed a new contract to remain at Anfield and become their highest-paid player ever.

However, the Egyptian has received some criticism so far this season and was most recently substituted this weekend against Arsenal after a disappointing performance.

Time will tell if both players' futures remain at their clubs or perhaps elsewhere, but one thing for sure is that the Kylian Mbappe speculation remains.

