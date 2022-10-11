ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olight Deals Galore With Prime’s Early Access Sale

By Justin Park
 4 days ago
It’s not easy to make flashlights so good that you have a dedicated following (and an actual fan club), but Olight is that brand. Their tactical and EDC flashlights, headlamps, and weapon lights feature lots of patented tech that sets their products apart from the cheaper, no-name lighting brands that flood Amazon.

But all that sweet tech doesn’t come cheap, so the fact that Olight has a number of deals as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale means that this is your best chance to grab the lights you’ve been watching, for yourself or to check folks off of your holiday gift list.

