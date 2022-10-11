Olight Deals Galore With Prime’s Early Access Sale
It’s not easy to make flashlights so good that you have a dedicated following (and an actual fan club), but Olight is that brand. Their tactical and EDC flashlights, headlamps, and weapon lights feature lots of patented tech that sets their products apart from the cheaper, no-name lighting brands that flood Amazon.
But all that sweet tech doesn’t come cheap, so the fact that Olight has a number of deals as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale means that this is your best chance to grab the lights you’ve been watching, for yourself or to check folks off of your holiday gift list.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .
- Olight I5T Plus 550 Lumen EDC Pocket Flashlight (30 percent off)
- Olight I1R 2 Pro Eos 180 Lumens EDC Keychain Flashlight (30 percent off)
- Olight RN 1500 Rechargeable Bike Headlight (30 percent off)
- Olight Odin Mini 1250 Lumen Mlok Tactical Weapon Light (30 percent off)
- Olight Baton3 1200 Lumen EDC Flashlight (30 percent off)
- Olight Seeker 3 Pro 4200 Lumen Flashlight (30 percent off)
- Olight Warrior Mini2 1750 Lumen Flashlight (30 percent off)
- Olight Obulb Pro 240 Lumen Bluetooth Night Orb (30 percent off)
- Olight Warrior 3S 2300 Lumen Tactical Flashlight (30 percent off)
