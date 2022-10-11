Autism Life and Living plans Halloween Bash in Scottsdale

Autism Life and Living is hosting its inaugural Social Circle Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kahala Brands, 9311 E. Via de Ventura in Scottsdale.

The event is free and open to anyone in the autistic community, 17 years and older. There will be food, music, games and a costume contest, according to a press release.

“We’re excited to bring the community together for a fun evening,” said Lisa Masters, founder of Autism Life and Living. “We know many families with young adult children are looking for ways to connect. This is a great opportunity to meet other families in similar situations.”

Autism Life and Living was created by Masters, a published author and single mom of two boys, both of whom are on the autism spectrum. The concept was born out of her uncertainty of not knowing what would become of her two sons, when she was no longer able to care for them.

After extensive research for viable options for her boys, she recognized that options for safe and affordable housing for this vulnerable population in Arizona are virtually non-existent, the press release stated. Though the concept began for young adults with autism, it includes young adults with autism and other intellectual/developmental disabilities.

The nonprofit works to offer support services that promote independent living skills such as life skills, job skills, social skills and more. They eliminate all barriers to accessing these services.

Autism Life and Living has a Social Circle Program that promotes socialization and community inclusion by planning and hosting monthly community-based events. They have two teams: Team 1 is for individuals that do not require caregiver support when out in the community; Team 2 is for those that require caregiver support.

“At ALL, we believe everyone deserves friends and a safe space to engage in the community,” said Masters. “Our social circle is an opportunity for members ages 17-32 to engage in the community, while their family caregivers can take much needed respite.”

You don’t need to be an active Social Circle Member to attend. You can register for the Halloween Bash here: www.autismlifeandliving.org/social-circle-events/. Registration needs to be complete by Oct. 27.