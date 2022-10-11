ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WRAL News

Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily

HOUSTON — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred Action...
HOUSTON, TX
WRAL News

Judge dismisses 1 of 5 counts against Trump dossier source

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — A judge on Friday tossed out one of five counts against a think-tank analyst charged with lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump. The remaining four counts against Igor Danchenko will go to a...
POTUS
WRAL News

Battle rapper Tsu Surf facing federal racketeering charges

NEWARK, N.J. — Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing federal drug trafficking charges and other related counts following his arrest this week at a home in northern New Jersey,. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, made his initial court appearance Friday but did not enter a plea. WNYW-TV in New York reported that Cox told the judge he had hired an attorney to represent him but the lawyer could not make the hearing, so the judge allowed another lawyer to fill in on Friday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

