NEWARK, N.J. — Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing federal drug trafficking charges and other related counts following his arrest this week at a home in northern New Jersey,. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, made his initial court appearance Friday but did not enter a plea. WNYW-TV in New York reported that Cox told the judge he had hired an attorney to represent him but the lawyer could not make the hearing, so the judge allowed another lawyer to fill in on Friday.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO