Three parish organizations awarded for preservation efforts
Main Street – Cane River National Heritage Area – NCPTT. Louisiana is filled with great places, great traditions and great people working to keep those cultural assets alive. The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation recognizes this year’s award recipients, three from Natchitoches Parish, for their impactful efforts to...
Mayor Williams pens letter to constituents, details need for water infrastructure upgrades
“I love Natchitoches!” is a familiar saying to many Natchitoches residents. Former Mayor Joe Sampite’ would travel with the now iconic “I Heart Natchitoches” stickers and place one on just about any flat surface he came into contact with. Though we haven’t used stickers as a symbolic gesture, I can firmly say that both my administration and this City Council truly love Natchitoches.
FAUNA needs loving foster, permanent homes for pups like Buckie
Submitted by FAUNA (Friends All United for Natchitoches Animals) It’s easy to turn away from things that are disturbing. Change won’t come if we bury our heads in the sand or turn away from the unpleasantness that surrounds us daily but we choose not to see. This is just one call, one story of many received daily – hourly, by the rescue groups in Natchitoches Parish. Rescuing knows no time or day. The phone rings and you hear the plea, “Can you help?” We never know what we will be faced with and what help will be needed. We go, without hesitation.
NSU Jazz Orchestra to perform Oct. 17
The Northwestern State University Jazz Orchestra will present a concert on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream of the concert will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Associate Professor of Music Galindo Rodriguez will conduct the orchestra. Ted Scott is the graduate assistant conductor.
Boys and Girls Club showcases impact with ribbon cutting, tour
The Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana (BGCA) hosted a ribbon cutting event Wednesday, Oct. 5 to showcase the impact of the Natchitoches Club. The event provided opportunities for community members to meet Natchitoches Boys and Girls Club staff and tour the facilities where students learn, study and play. “Our...
Lady rally pushes Lady Demons past Nicholls again
Although the calendar might say Thursday the 13th, Northwestern State may yet still have turned into Nicholls’ own personal Jason Voorhees following another dramatic finish. The Lady Demons (12-7, 5-3) topped their fourth-set 6-0 run to beat the Colonels a week ago in Thibodaux with a 9-1 fifth-set run on Thursday to slay Nicholls 3-2 (25-12, 21-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-13) in Prather Coliseum.
What do Adam Sandler and Country Club goers have in common?
With homecoming week behind us, the teachers are breathing a sigh of relief, while the students are hanging their heads! Per usual, Natchitoches Central students came up with some wild (and unique) spirit dress-down days. Monday started tame with the classic “pajama day.” Students showed up in matching sets, slippers...
Natchitoches Central clawed by Benton Tigers in Homecoming game; School mourning loss of #12, Robert Walker
The Natchitoches Central Chiefs faced the Benton Tigers for their homecoming match last Friday, Oct. 7 at Turpin Stadium. Natchitoches Central football players, along with students, honored football player #12, Robert Walker, with T-shirts and banners. Walker, 16, who was in a fatal UTV accident two weeks ago, was a beloved member of the team and will be missed by his coaches, teachers and friends at Natchitoches Central.
Garcia, Wise lead successful first day for Northwestern State at ITA Southern Regional
Sofi Garcia and Paige Wise advanced to the final of the qualifying round, headlining a successful day on the first day of the ITA Southern Regional on Thursday on the campus of LSU. Three of the four players won at least one of their qualifying matches. Each player won both...
Firefighters demonstrate dangers of two common holiday fire risks
Firefighters from Natchitoches City and Parish Fire Departments joined staff from the Natchitoches Campus of Bossier Parish Community College to host a Fire Safety and Prevention Open House Oct. 6. To alert the public about fire safety and prevention, the free event featured lessons on how to prevent, plan for...
Keyser Avenue pavement markings being replaced; expect delays
Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. announces that, in response to the City’s request, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has begun the replacement of the existing pavement markings on the five-lane section of Keyser Avenue, which is State Highway LA-494. This work is expected to take several days...
