It hasn't been a particularly great financial year for shoppers or supermarkets. As consumer spending habits change due to inflation and shoppers switch to more affordable brands or rely more on store promotions, supermarkets have seen a downward dip in the stock market as customers look for ways to save money and keep up with the inflating costs of food, according to The Street. But it's not all bad news.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 12 DAYS AGO