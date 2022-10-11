Read full article on original website
New Permanent Costco Closure Announced
The closing will give way to a considerably larger location, which will open nearby shortly thereafter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, The-Sun.com, and DeliMarketNews.com.
Grocery Store Mega Merger: Ralphs parent company Kroger to buy Albertsons for $20 billion
Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons Companies Inc., or $34.10 per share. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of […]
Update: Walmart Store Closings
Recent company strategies have spurred action, including nearly 1500 layoffs. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Reuters.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com,
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington
If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
Plans For More Kroger Closings in 2022
The supermarket chain is selectively closing further locations for strategic reasons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, Kroger.com, MacroTrends.net, Courier-Journal.com, TheKrogerCo.com, and The State Journal-Register.
Frozen Meals Sold at Walmart, Target Face Recall
If you bought this item, don't eat or you run the risk of getting sick. The search for convenient and appealing foods to prepare quickly at home has a long history. And the world has come a long way from frozen TV dinners in aluminum trays. Among the more popular...
You’ve heard of the ‘banana trick’ – now experts warn the ‘double scan’ could mean trouble for Walmart and Kroger
RETAIL bosses have coined a new lingo that describes the tactics shoplifters use at the self-checkout. Shoppers may be already familiar with the phrase “banana trick” – which refers to a customer who would scan an expensive item with a code for a cheaper product as they try to save money.
I compared 183 items at Aldi, Walmart, Kroger and Meijer to find the US’ cheapest grocery store – you can save $100s
A SAVVY mom has compared the prices of a big list of items at major grocery stores for four years - and it can save you serious cash. Kristen Whirrett, 40, started shopping around in 2019 after she and her husband Andy, 43, found themselves living on just one income.
Factbox-Kroger-Albertsons merger to bring Fred Meyer, Safeway under one roof
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Supermarket chain Kroger Co ( ) said on Friday it will buy smaller rival Albertsons Companies Inc ( ) in a $24.6 billion transaction, in one of the biggest deals in the U.S. retail landscape in recent years. read more.
This Washington City Is One Of The Worst Places For Drivers
WalletHub got curious and found the best and worst places in the country for drivers
Kroger confirms it has discontinued popular drink – baffling shoppers after admitting it was one of their favorites too
KROGER has officially confirmed to its customers that some of its most popular drinks are indefinitely discontinued, and they're even sad about it. The company replied to a message on Twitter from a user that goes by the handle JustFletch, who pleaded for the company to tell him that the 'Fizz & Co. Seltzers' weren't discontinued.
U.S. grocer Kroger carts away Albertsons for $25 billion but faces antitrust test
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Kroger Co (KR.N) snapped up Albertsons Cos Inc (ACI.N) in a $25 billion deal on Friday, creating a U.S. grocery behemoth to better compete with leader Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on prices while bracing for potential antitrust roadblocks.
Costco's Pumpkin Pie Is Somehow Winning Against Inflation
It hasn't been a particularly great financial year for shoppers or supermarkets. As consumer spending habits change due to inflation and shoppers switch to more affordable brands or rely more on store promotions, supermarkets have seen a downward dip in the stock market as customers look for ways to save money and keep up with the inflating costs of food, according to The Street. But it's not all bad news.
ANALYSIS-Kroger looks to fight both inflation and Walmart with new merger
NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The $25-billion merger of Kroger and Albertsons could ultimately lead to lower prices for shoppers, at least according to a plan laid out Friday by Kroger's CEO. In an interview with Reuters, Kroger Co KR.N CEO Rodney McMullen said the savings provided by the...
Starbucks Changes Power Outlets Policy
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Chick-fil-A is bottling its salad dressings to sell at retail
Chick-fil-A bottled its signature sauces and started selling them on grocery shelves late in 2020. Now the chain is planning the same move with its salad dressings. Later this month, Chick-fil-A will roll out four of its most popular salad dressings at participating Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores in greater Cincinnati and across Tennessee, with plans to go national in Spring 2023.
Supermarket Giants Kroger and Albertsons Announce Merger
In a move that is sure to catch the attention of anti-trust regulators, Kroger and Albertsons announced they will merge in a $24.6 billion deal. Kroger is the No. 1 supermarket chain in the US. Albertsons is No. 2. The deal is viewed as an opportunity to gain critical mass against rivals such as Walmart and Amazon.
Whole Foods is quietly raising prices on small brands and industry insiders worry the grocer could be returning to its 'whole paycheck' image
Whole Foods is raising prices on some emerging brands, according to food-industry insiders. Whole Foods' recent price increases are larger than many expected, even with inflation. Whole Foods has spent years cutting prices on grocery staples to counter its "whole paycheck" image. Whole Foods is hiking prices on some emerging...
Proposed Washington Bill Would Stop Power and Water Shutoffs During Extreme Heat
Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, announced Thursday their plans to propose a bill during next year's legislative session that would protect access to electricity and running water during extreme heat. Should the bill pass, utility companies in Washington would not be able to shut off...
