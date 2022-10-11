ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masonic Homecoming Festival returns to Oxford

By Ray Gronberg
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 5 days ago
Boo the Clown — otherwise known as Brian Honeycutt — was among the Sudan Dunn Clowns who helped bring Saturday's Shrine and Community Parade to a close on the campus of the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford. Ray Gronberg/Dispatch Staff

OXFORD — After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Masonic Homecoming Festival resumed over the weekend at the Masonic Home for Children at Oxford.

The festival's highlight was the Shrine and Community Parade, which took over College Street on Saturday at 11 a.m. Vintages cars, local groups like Henderson's Ballet Arts dance studio, and Shriners units from across the state entertained hundreds of spectators who lined the College Street and the Masonic Home's driveway.

Henderson Daily Dispatch

