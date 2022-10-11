Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
3,600+ apartments coming online in Charleston area, with most in Summerville
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Summerville leads with most new multifamily units being delivered in metro Charleston this year. The multifamily market is...
The Post and Courier
Summerville townhomes sell for $54M; new multifamilty units planned on James Island
A newly built Summerville multifamily development is under new ownership after fetching $54 million. An affiliate of real estate development firm LyvWell Communities of Tampa, Fla., paid about $409,000 per key in early October for the 132-unit Chamberlain Pines Townhomes at 1060 Orangeburg Road, according to Dorchester County land records.
The Post and Courier
‘It’s paradise up there’
The yellow and green of spartina grass gives way to the slate blue of the Intracoastal Waterway, while salt marshes frame the sun-dappled waters of Bulls Bay in the distance. Long, spindly docks lead to pier heads and boat lifts, while egrets, ospreys and other coastal birds glide to and fro. The entire coastal panorama is so uniquely Lowcountry, so ideally tranquil, that it’s hard to believe that the hustle and bustle of northern Mount Pleasant is only a few miles away.
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 10/14/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
The Post and Courier
New Charleston dining, drinking destinations signal a shift in the industry
As commercial rents continue to rise on Charleston’s peninsula, local restaurateurs are increasingly choosing off-the-beaten-path venues for their new ventures. Just this year, Nico Romo (NICO Oysters + Seafood and Bistronomy by Nico) opened Laura in Summerville, Ben and Kate Towill (Basic Kitchen and Post House) debuted Sullivan’s Fish Camp on Sullivan’s Island, and downtown darlings Minero and Tattooed Moose moved to Johns Island and Park Circle, respectively. And we can't forget about Bexley Fish & Raw Bar, a new Summerville restaurant that earned a rave review from The Post and Courier's contributing restaurant critic Robert. F. Moss.
Historic submarine set to be recycled, towed from South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Patriots Point officials said it would have cost more than $10 million dollars to repair the submarine, and the decision they made to recycle the vessel costs $2 million. The tough decision was made back in March, and Friday marked the beginning of its final voyage up the coast. “Mixed […]
live5news.com
New social services building named after Councilman Teddie E. Pryor
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the new Teddie E. Pryor Social Services building Friday morning. After over 18 months of construction, the three-story building located at 3685 Rivers Ave., is named after the Charleston County Council Chairman due to his work in the community over the years.
The Post and Courier
Letters: Our charming city of Charleston is disappearing
There once was a great effort to preserve old structures by renovating and restoring them by the Preservation Society of Charleston, but the group now needs help from the community. A prime example of one of these old structures is the Queen Anne house at 15 Radcliffe St. that was...
Crab Bank to reopen to the public on October 16
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Years after being destroyed by erosion Crab Bank is back to its former glory with plenty of neighbors. Oyster catchers, terns, black skinners and more have all made the 500 nests on the bank their own during nesting season. “It’s awesome. It’s great. It makes my heart happy to know that […]
abcnews4.com
Nonprofit hopes to honor Mosquito Fleet, maritime history with updates to Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The future of union pier still isn’t finalized. But a local non-profit is hoping Charleston's maritime history will be honored in those future plans. The Lowcountry Maritime Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping educate locals in the fields of science, technology, engineering,...
abcnews4.com
Cummins Turbo Technologies expands operations in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Cummins Turo Technologies celebrated the expansion of it's manufacturing operations in Charleston County with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The company showcased it's $27M investment in the North Charleston area that will add turbocharging remanufacturing capabilities to the company’s existing operations in the...
abcnews4.com
SC Ports Authority seeking feedback for the future of Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston city leaders and downtown residents are paying attention to the future of the Union Pier Terminal. Officials with the State Ports Authority say they’re taking all of this public input to put together a plan that will benefit all Charlestonians. “We’ve got a...
The Post and Courier
Sampit residents petition Georgetown Co. Water & Sewer for service
PAWLEYS ISLAND — Sampit resident Joe Cooper presented the Georgetown County Water and Sewer District board with a petition of over 300 signatures Oct. 13 signifying the rural community's desire to see their homes connected to the county sewer system. Georgetown County Councilman Everett Carolina addressed the board and...
abcnews4.com
Proposed plans for downtown Charleston apartment complex causes controversy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A proposed development in downtown Charleston is causing concern for the Historic Charleston Foundation and Preservation Society. The controversial development has now been denied by the Board of Architectural Review twice. The proposed apartment complex at the foot of Calhoun Street would provide much-needed housing...
live5news.com
Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Police officer suffered minor injuries Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside near a high school football game. It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke High School, Inspector Michael Gillooly...
live5news.com
Roper St. Francis unveils plans for new facility in Summerville mixed-use development
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new mixed-use development is coming to Summerville. Roper St. Francis Healthcare says it plans to construct a 40,000-square-foot healthcare facility in the development as the first tenant. Located in the heart of Summerville, right across from Brickyard Crossing, a new multi-use property will open its...
Car veers into marsh in Awendaw Friday night
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – A car crashed into the marsh along Guerin’s Bridge Road Friday night in Awendaw. According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, emergency crews responded to a crash on Guerin’s Bridge Road between Woodville Road and Drew Lane Friday at 11:45 p.m. Officials say that a driver ran off the road and crashed […]
Charleston City Paper
What it takes to harvest Charleston oysters
Early on the coldest mornings, Jodie Holder dons neoprene waders and big rubber boots. In her gloved right hand she holds a hammer. Her left hand is encased in a tough chain mail glove. Holder harvests oysters and is part of the backstory most of us never think about as...
