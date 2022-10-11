Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Neighbors Helping NeighborsThe Maine WriterCherryfield, ME
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
A Taste of the Ocean at Trenton Bridge Lobster PoundJ.M. LesinskiTrenton, ME
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Related
Friday Night Maine Football Results – October 14
Believe it or not, football was played last night, either around or in the rain. 11 games took place on Friday, October 14th, including Bangor's 1st victory o the season over Edward Little. Here are the Friday night scores for October 14th. Bangor 16 Edward Little 6. Cape Elizabeth 49...
Orono Wins Class C Girls PVC Cross Country Championship – Ruth White Finishes 1st
The Orono Girls Cross Country Team won the Class C PVC Cross Country Championship in Caribou on Saturday, October 15th with Ruth White from the Red Riots winning the meet with a time of 17:54.76. The Team Totals were. Orono 27. Houlton 42. GSA 72. Narraguagus 100. The Top 10...
Ellsworth-John Bapst Girls Battle to 0-0 Tie
The Ellsworth Girls Soccer Team and John Bapst Crusaders battled to a 0-0 overtime draw at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Thursday, October 13th. Ellsworth is now 6-2-4 and in 5th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings as of Friday morning, October 14th. Ellsworth has 2 games remaining in the regular season. They host Caribou on Saturday, October 15th at 1 p.m. and then travel to Bar Harbor on Monday October 17th at 6 p.m. to close out the regular season.
John Bapst Wins Class B PVC Boys X-C Title, MDI 2nd, Ellsworth 3rd
The John Bapst Crusaders won the Class B PVC Boys Cross Country Meet in Caribou on Saturday, October 15th, nipping MDI by 2 points, while Ellsworth came in 3rd. MDI's Sam York finished 1st with a time of 16:37.08. The Top 10 finishers were. Sam York - MDI 16:47.08. Ethan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brewer and Messalonskee Girls Play to Scoreless Draw 0-0
The Brewer Witches traveled to Oakland, Maine Thursday night, October 13th and battled the Messalonskee Eagles to a scoreless 0-0 draw in the rain. Brewer is now 7-3-3 and in 5th place Friday morning in the Class A North Heal Point Standings. Brewer has 1 game remaining in the regular season, when they play host to the Camden Hills Windjammers on Tuesday, October 18th at 3:30 p.m.
MDI Wins Class B PVC Girls Cross Country Championship, Caribou 2nd, Hermon 3rd
The MDI Trojans Girls Cross Country Team won the Class B PVC Cross Country Championship in Caribou on Saturday, October 15th. Caribou finished 2nd and Hermon 3rd. MDI's Amelia VanDongen finished 1st with a time of 19:06.24. The Team Results were. MDI 27. Caribou 77. Hermon 86. John Bapst 98.
Maine Field Hockey Wins 10th in a Row – Beats Bryant 6-3 Friday
The Maine Field Hockey Team started the 2022-23 season 1-4, but since their loss to Quinnipiac on September 4th have reeled off 10 wins in a row, including Friday's 6-3 win over Bryant University on the road. Madisyn Hartley scored for Maine with 3:15 gone in the 1st Quarter with...
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
759
Followers
4K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0