Ellsworth, ME

92.9 The Ticket

Friday Night Maine Football Results – October 14

Believe it or not, football was played last night, either around or in the rain. 11 games took place on Friday, October 14th, including Bangor's 1st victory o the season over Edward Little. Here are the Friday night scores for October 14th. Bangor 16 Edward Little 6. Cape Elizabeth 49...
ORONO, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth-John Bapst Girls Battle to 0-0 Tie

The Ellsworth Girls Soccer Team and John Bapst Crusaders battled to a 0-0 overtime draw at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Thursday, October 13th. Ellsworth is now 6-2-4 and in 5th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings as of Friday morning, October 14th. Ellsworth has 2 games remaining in the regular season. They host Caribou on Saturday, October 15th at 1 p.m. and then travel to Bar Harbor on Monday October 17th at 6 p.m. to close out the regular season.
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer and Messalonskee Girls Play to Scoreless Draw 0-0

The Brewer Witches traveled to Oakland, Maine Thursday night, October 13th and battled the Messalonskee Eagles to a scoreless 0-0 draw in the rain. Brewer is now 7-3-3 and in 5th place Friday morning in the Class A North Heal Point Standings. Brewer has 1 game remaining in the regular season, when they play host to the Camden Hills Windjammers on Tuesday, October 18th at 3:30 p.m.
BREWER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

