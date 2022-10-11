The Ellsworth Girls Soccer Team and John Bapst Crusaders battled to a 0-0 overtime draw at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Thursday, October 13th. Ellsworth is now 6-2-4 and in 5th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings as of Friday morning, October 14th. Ellsworth has 2 games remaining in the regular season. They host Caribou on Saturday, October 15th at 1 p.m. and then travel to Bar Harbor on Monday October 17th at 6 p.m. to close out the regular season.

