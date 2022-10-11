Read full article on original website
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Tom Brady Believes He’s Lost Super Bowls Due To Missed Calls
Not that it’s at all a rarity, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got a call to go in his favor in last Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. Grady Jarrett sacked Brady late in the fourth quarter on a key third down, but the Falcons defensive lineman was whistled for an atrocious roughing the passer penalty.
Photos Show Tom Brady, Patriots Players At Robert Kraft’s Wedding
While you were sleeping, Robert Kraft was getting married — and partying with Tom Brady. The New England Patriots owner married Dana Blumberg on Friday night in New York. Kraft and Blumberg first began dating a few years ago and became engaged earlier this year. Page Six apparently showed...
Matthew Judon Makes Bold Claim Regarding Start To Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon has been a hit in his first year-plus with the New England Patriots, but he thinks things could be a lot better. In 23 games with the Patriots, Judon has compiled 18.5 sacks, 37 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss and 80 total tackles. The 30-year-old has been playing his best football as of late, becoming the first player in Patriots history to record a sack in each of the team’s first five games — passing the previous record of four straight set by Andre Tippett in 1986. The game in which he accomplished that feat may have been his best as a Patriot, as he recorded two sacks and forced a fumble that was scooped up by Kyle Dugger and returned for a touchdown. For his effort, Judon was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Tom Brady Reportedly Doesn’t Know ‘What To Do’ About His Marriage to Gisele Bündchen, Sources Say
According to sources, Tom Brady isn't sure what to do now that Gisele Bündchen has reportedly moved out, and they've both allegedly hired divorce lawyers.
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Patriots Seen As Ideal Landing Spot For Cornerback Seeking Trade
Despite the offseason discussion being mostly negative surrounding them, the Patriots cornerback group has been solid to start the 2022-23 campaign. That doesn’t mean they can’t be in the market to add, however. Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III is looking for a fresh start, preferably with a...
How Little-Known Patriots Staffer Has Helped Rookie Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire for his first NFL game action. But he hasn’t been alone in his development, leaning on one team staffer that has drawn high praise around the building. In just under two full games...
NFL Twitter Reacts To Laughably Bad Bears-Commanders First Half
After a putrid game last week between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, “Thursday Night Football” stayed on-brand. This time NFL fans could see a dismal product coming from miles away as the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears are two of the worst teams in all of football, and the first half at Soldier Field between the two NFC opponents lived up to that.
Ron Rivera Goes On Expletive-Laden Rant After Win Vs. Bears
The Washington Commanders squeaked out a road win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, but by no means did that put head coach Ron Rivera in a celebratory mood following the game. Maybe it was the dark cloud hovering over the Commanders following the negative news about owner Dan...
Why Stephen A. Smith Is ‘ Pretty Damn Ashamed’ Of Tom Brady
Stephen A. Smith was not happy about the role Tom Brady played in one of Week 5’s most talked-about plays. Brady and the Buccaneers were the beneficiaries of a highly questionable roughing-the-passer penalty called on Grady Jarrett at Raymond James Stadium. The Falcons defensive end swung Brady down at Tampa Bay’s 43-yard-line on a third-and-5 play as the Bucs held a 21-15 lead with just over three minutes to play in the fourth quarter. The sack would have given Atlanta all sorts of momentum and a legitimate shot to pull off an upset, but it was nullified when head referee Jerome Boger tossed the laundry.
Mac Jones Injury: Bill Belichick Shares Positive Update On QB
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick has seen progress from injured New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. But he’s not ready to say whether Jones will be able to suit up Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. “Mac, I think, is making good improvement, and we’ll see where he is...
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Blunt Criticism For Justin Fields After Bears Loss
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t hold back when issuing his postgame analysis of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Fitzpatrick, who last played an NFL game in 2021 with Washington, had plenty to say when all was set and done following the 12-7 Commanders Week 6 victory over the Bears.
Patriots Reportedly Won’t Have To Deal With Browns’ New Linebacker
Deion Jones practiced this week for the Browns but reportedly won’t be on the field Sunday afternoon against the New England Patriots. Jones, recently acquired by Cleveland in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, is not expected to play in Week 6, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Saturday morning. The 27-year-old linebacker hasn’t played this season due to a shoulder injury but returned to practice this week. He’ll remain on injured reserve until the Browns add him to their 53-man roster.
Ex-NFL QB Dan Orlovsky ‘Shocked’ To Deliver This Patriots Take
Over the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Patriots came off as a team more likely to secure a top-10 2023 draft pick than a postseason berth later this winter. Furthermore complicating matters for New England at that juncture was the serious ankle injury sustained by starting quarterback Mac Jones.
Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back From Practice Squad
With Damien Harris on the mend, the New England Patriots made a move Thursday to fortify their backfield. The Patriots promoted rookie running back Kevin Harris to their 53-man roster ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Harris was a sixth-round pick in the...
Commanders to Trade CB William Jackson III?
Cornerback William Jackson III’s days in Washington could be numbered. According to NFL.com, the Commanders may look to deal Jackson ahead of the November 1 trade deadline. In the second year of a three-year, $42 million contract inked last season, the 29-year-old was benched in Week 5 and did not travel with the team for Thursday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Questionable for Week 6 Against Jaguars
ESPN’s Field Yates reports that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is questionable for Week 6’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday. The 23-year-old running back also missed Week 5’s matchup against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury, which the Colts won 12-9 in overtime. Colts head coach Frank Reich said earlier in the day that Taylor had a “chance” to play.
Steelers' Pat Freiermuth Won't Suit Up Sunday vs. Bucs
Pat Freiermuth won’t play Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers’ official site reports. Freiermuth suffered a concussion during last week’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. He’s been limited in practice this week and is still in the NFL concussion protocol. Zach Gentry will likely start in place of Freiermuth as the Steelers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
