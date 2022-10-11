Read full article on original website
Stefanik claims credit for relief funds from law she opposed
A couple of months after he signed the American Rescue Plan into law, President Joe Biden delivered remarks in which he derided some of his GOP foes. “Even my Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the Rescue Plan,” the Democrat said. “I’m not going to embarrass any one of them, but I have here a list of how, back in their districts, they’re bragging about the Rescue Plan. ... I mean, some people have no shame. But I’m happy. I’m happy they know that it’s benefited their constituents.”
Andrew Weissmann: 1/6 Committee’s display of Trump’s repeated lies will be devastating
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann reacts to the criminal case against Trump laid about by the January 6th hearing in what is likely their last public hearingOct. 13, 2022.
Lawrence on Trump’s angry reaction to Supreme Court decision
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new video evidence played during the January 6th Select Committee’s hearing today, including what former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson witnessed Trump say after the Supreme Court rejected his election lawsuit and a startling behind the scenes look as lawmakers tried to get help during the Capitol riot.Oct. 14, 2022.
Midterm Elections Round-Up, 10.14.22
Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * Tech billionaire Peter Thiel had previously indicated that he wouldn’t make any additional investments in this year’s midterm elections, but The Washington Post reported that he’s now planning to spend an additional $5 million to support Blake Masters’ Senate campaign in Arizona. Thiel already poured $15 million into a super PAC to advance Masters’ ambitions.
Scandals immaterial to Walker's supporters seeking Senate control
Joy Reid, host of MSNBC's The ReidOut, talks with Alex Wagner about why Herschel Walker's innumerable scandals don't matter to Republican voters who are really only looking for a candidate who will comply with the national party agenda and help secure Senate control.Oct. 15, 2022.
Plouffe: ‘A lot of close races’ to come for 2022 midterm elections
David Plouffe and Rich Lowry join MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki to discuss some of the key close races in the midterms and why “fundamentals are reasserting themselves” in the midterms for Republicans, including the top issue of economy and inflation.Oct. 15, 2022.
Thompson: Jan. 6 evidence comes 'almost entirely from Republicans'
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., delivered his opening statement in the January 6 committee's ninth public hearing and focused on the evidence presented on the events surrounding the Capitol riot that came "almost entirely from Republicans" and associates of former President Trump.Oct. 13, 2022.
Legal expert: The only thing left to see is what Merrick Garland and the DOJ decide on Trump
Donald Trump had a “premeditated plan” to falsely claim there was election fraud after he lost the 2020 election, the January 6th committee concluded, in what is likely its final hearing. Will the Department of Justice indict the former president? Joy Reid and her panel discuss.Oct. 14, 2022.
Jan. 6 committee weighing next steps after voting to subpoena Trump
After the January 6 committee unanimously voted to subpoena former President Trump, the committee is weighing options on what documents and testimony they may specifically want from him for their investigation and considering a possible criminal referral if he does not comply. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.Oct. 14, 2022.
What may have to happen before Trump would testify before the Jan. 6 committee
Chuck Rosenberg describes what would have to happen before former President Donald trump would agree to testify before the Jan. 6 committee, and says why he doesn't think it will come to pass. "I'm not going to hold my breath," Rosenberg says. 'The odds of all that happening are very, very small." Oct. 13, 2022.
Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to subpoena former President Trump
At the end of the ninth public hearing, the January 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Trump. Oct. 13, 2022.
Mulvaney testimony backs up account of McCarthy's Jan. 6 call to Trump
Mick Mulvaney, former Trump chief of staff, corroborated Rep. Herrera Beutler’s recollection of Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s phone call to the president. Trump is claimed to have told McCarthy that the rioters are “more upset about the election” than the GOP leader.Oct. 13, 2022.
Cheney on Jan. 6: 'None of this would have happened' without Trump
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., delivered her opening statement in the January 6 committee's ninth public hearing stating the central cause of the January 6 attack was "Donald Trump, who many others followed. None of this would have happened without him." Oct. 13, 2022.
Pompeo: 2020 election was 'complete' after courts ruled and electoral college met
The January 6 committee played video testimony from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other former Trump officials that agreed that the 2020 election was settled after the courts had upheld the results and heard challenges.Oct. 13, 2022.
Ronna McDaniel testifies she was contacted about plan for 'contingent electors'
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in recorded testimony to the January 6 committee that she was contacted by former President Trump and John Eastman about "contingent electors" for the 2020 presidential election.Oct. 13, 2022.
The Jan. 6 committee had one last surprise in store for America
There were times when the Jan. 6 committee’s ninth and final investigative hearing felt, well, lacking. During the first half especially, the proceedings felt less like a series finale and more like a clip show, a time-filler episode aired midseason. There was little of the explosive new testimony that marked the previous installments. It lacked the cohesive theme that the majority of the committee’s prior hearings utilized.
Tribe: Trump didn’t have a good day, but the rule of law did
It’s a bad day to be Donald Trump after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal concerning the classified documents seized at his Florida home just moments before the January 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump. Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss.Oct. 14, 2022.
'Oh, wow!': Brian Sicknick's brother reacts to Trump subpoena by January 6 Committee
Trump ignored information from officials that election fraud claims were false
The January 6 committee showed testimonies from Trump officials, including former Attorney General Barr, outlining that they told Trump his election fraud claims were false, and how Trump continued to lie on the topic days later. Oct. 13, 2022.
Trump subpoenaed! Jan. 6 committee demands testimony after explosive new coup evidence is revealed
As the Jan. 6 committee votes unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Mueller probe veteran Andrew Weissmann and former SDNY assistant U.S. attorney Maya Wiley join MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on what happens next after this extraordinary and surprising move from the panel.Oct. 14, 2022.
