A couple of months after he signed the American Rescue Plan into law, President Joe Biden delivered remarks in which he derided some of his GOP foes. “Even my Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the Rescue Plan,” the Democrat said. “I’m not going to embarrass any one of them, but I have here a list of how, back in their districts, they’re bragging about the Rescue Plan. ... I mean, some people have no shame. But I’m happy. I’m happy they know that it’s benefited their constituents.”

