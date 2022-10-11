Read full article on original website
The Daily South
12 Items You Should Always Keep In Your Kitchen During The Holiday Season
The most wonderful time of year is just around the corner, but it can be one of the most stressful if you are ill-prepared for all the parties, family meals, gifting, and cookie exchanges to come. We've rounded up a few of our favorite pantry essentials and asked a few Southern tastemakers about their kitchen must-haves for all of the exciting events ahead.
The Daily South
Walmart Just Released Their Top Holiday Toy List For 2022
There's no denying that the holidays are fast approaching. If you have kids on your holiday shopping list, that means one thing: toys. Now is the best time to get a head start on your Christmas planning, and Walmart is here to help you find the best toys to gift this holiday season.
The Daily South
The Sentimental Saving Of Wedding Invitations, Christmas Cards, And Other Treasures
Given that my dad recently found his first-grade progress report at my grandmother's house, it's little wonder that I still have nearly every birthday card ever sent my way. I come by my paper-hoarding habit honestly. While saving notes and mementos isn't a habit limited to Southerners, I do think we tend to award them a certain value that some folks don't. And when it comes to our editors, at least, this love of forever keeping sentimental things seems to be a common thread binding all of us together.
