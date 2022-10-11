Given that my dad recently found his first-grade progress report at my grandmother's house, it's little wonder that I still have nearly every birthday card ever sent my way. I come by my paper-hoarding habit honestly. While saving notes and mementos isn't a habit limited to Southerners, I do think we tend to award them a certain value that some folks don't. And when it comes to our editors, at least, this love of forever keeping sentimental things seems to be a common thread binding all of us together.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO