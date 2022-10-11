ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

TechRadar

Minecraft server hit with record-breaking DDoS attack

A Minecraft server has been hit with a distributed denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attack that Cloudflare claims is the largest attack, bitrate-wise, ever mitigated. As reported by BleepingComputer, the attack was conducted by a variant of Mirai (one of the world’s most notorious botnets), against a...
TechRadar

Google Translate is being hijacked by phishers to steal your data

A new phishing campaign has been discovered impersonating Google Translate in order to trick victims. The campaign was spotted by cybersecurity researchers from Avanan, which found numerous phishing emails, some of which were written in Spanish. The emails are in line with what one can expect from a phishing attack,...
TechRadar

Ransomware posing as Windows antivirus update will just empty your wallet

A new strain of ransomware is posing as an update for Windows, forcing individual web users to pay roughly $2,500 in exchange for the safe return of their data. These are the findings of an investigation by HP Wolf Security, whose experts discovered the Magniber ransomware being distributed in September this year via a website owned by the attackers.
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Nagy: President Xi’s Party Congress – What's next for China?

Every five years China’s Communist Party (CCP) holds a conclave with several thousand delegates to plot the country’s path forward, select top leaders and make major decisions affecting the country. This year’s 20th Party Congress, starting Oct 16, .may be the most momentous this century for China, the US and the world. In some respects, China is more powerful than it has ever been in 4,000 years of history. It has the world’s largest population and second...
AFP

Hounded at home, China's video game firms welcomed in Europe

China is investing billions in Europe's video game industry, but analysts have warned that there could be trouble along the road unless regulators start to take stricter notice. As Beijing tightens up on the video game industry at home, China's tech giants are looking to make investments overseas -- prompting concerns ranging from data security to limits on creative freedom.
TechRadar

Huawei launches the nova 10 series phones in the UAE

Huawei announced the launch of Huawei nova 10 Series, three stylish flagship smartphones Huawei nova 10 Pro, Huawei nova 10 and Huawei nova 10 SE that are targeting the youth of UAE. Huawei has announced that as of July 2022, the nova Series has accumulated a total of more than 200 million users worldwide.
