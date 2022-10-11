Read full article on original website
Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it
Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
Google's password-killer tool is now available on Chrome and Android
Google Chrome and Android are getting support for passkeys, a new security feature designed to replace traditional passwords, the company has revealed. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Google said users will now be able to create and use passkeys on Android devices, which will be securely synchronized through the Google Password Manager (opens in new tab).
Microsoft announces Designer, its AI rival app to Canva and Adobe - but why?
Microsoft took the wraps off its image editing suite at its Surface event, called Designer. It's mostly powered by DALL-E 2, an OpenAI technology that looks to try to take on Adobe and Canva, but Microsoft could be too late to the party with this. There's been an explosion in...
There's now a whole new type of Microsoft Teams meeting for you to avoid
Microsoft Teams is about to receive an update that will establish a whole new use case for the collaboration and video conferencing platform. As explained in the latest addition (opens in new tab) to the official roadmap, Microsoft Teams will soon support a new meeting type called “virtual appointments”. The idea is to give B2C businesses a simple way to schedule consultations with their customers.
How to use Windows 11's enhanced Taskbar in the new update
When Windows 11 launched in October 2021, Microsoft made numerous changes to the taskbar, not all of which were welcome, but since then there's been progress in improving upon it. With the release of Windows 11's 2022 Update in September 2022, lots of improvements have been made, such as making...
Google has unveiled its vision of the future of video conferencing
Google’s plan to change the way we interact using video conferencing software has just been taken to the next level with the rollout of Project Starline to Google offices and more locations across the US. Despite Meta’s growing success in the VR headset space, Google remains committed to holographic...
PlayStation Stars vs Microsoft Rewards vs My Nintendo: which reward scheme is the best?
PlayStation Stars is now available globally, meaning all of the big three console makers have reward schemes for you to potentially benefit from. If you’re on PS5, you have the newly launched PlayStation Stars. Xbox Series X|S owners get Microsoft Rewards. And over on Nintendo Switch, there’s the My Nintendo rewards program. Each scheme lets you earn reward points for buying and playing games, but all three differ significantly.
Has Microsoft accidentally leaked what Windows 12 could look like?
Microsoft has allegedly showcased the next major version of Windows with a user interface that features a floating Taskbar alongside a translucent information bar at the top of a display. According to Zac Bowden at Windows Central (opens in new tab), the next major release of Windows is called 'Next...
Ransomware posing as Windows antivirus update will just empty your wallet
A new strain of ransomware is posing as an update for Windows, forcing individual web users to pay roughly $2,500 in exchange for the safe return of their data. These are the findings of an investigation by HP Wolf Security, whose experts discovered the Magniber ransomware being distributed in September this year via a website owned by the attackers.
Ubuntu users angered by ‘advert’ in command line
Canonical, the maker of popular Linux distribution Ubuntu, has come under fire over an attempt to spread the word about a new promotion. As TechRadar Pro reported last week, Canonical is now offering free access to the enterprise-focused version of Ubuntu for up to five workstations. In an effort to advertise the scheme, the company is distributing a message via the command line to any user that updates the OS.
Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse review
It might be light on features, but the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse performs splendidly, as long as you use it on a mouse pad. Its slim form factor is both good and bad as it’s small enough for easy portability but lacks the heft that those with bigger hands or claw grip users need. It’s very affordable too.
New Microsoft 365 app will try to do what the Office app never could
Microsoft has revealed that the cloud-based version of its Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, will be ported to a single desktop and mobile application. The move, announced (opens in new tab) at the company’s annual Ignite event, will put an end to the Office.com web portal from November 2022, with the existing Microsoft Office apps on desktop and mobile being phased out in January 2023.
Microsoft: Companies aren't holding back on cloud spending
One of Microsoft's most senior cloud executives claims he has "not seen organizations slow their efforts to move software programs to the cloud in the past few months". Scott Guthrie, who serves as EVP of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI division, told CNBC that he's not "seen the current situation cause people to pause cloud".
New tricks will help Microsoft Defender for Endpoint stop malware in its tracks
One thing most malware needs to do is reach out for further instructions to its command & control (C2) server. By catching this traffic before any information can be exchanged, Microsoft is hoping to stop many attacks in their tracks. The company recently added a new feature to its Microsoft...
Spammed if you do, spammed if you don't: is Truecaller putting your privacy at risk?
Disclaimer: This article has been updated with additional notes from Hitesh Raj Bhagat, Global Head of Corporate Communications. You can find these at the bottom of the article. You might take good care of your online privacy. You might use one of the best VPN services every time you go...
This Microsoft Outlook update finally brings emails into the 21st century
Microsoft has unveiled plans for a new Outlook feature that’s set to blur the boundaries between traditional emails and more modern chat services. A post on the company’s roadmap has revealed “Outlook for Windows: Reactions”, where users on Windows machines will be able to “thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear in reaction to emails”.
Google Translate is being hijacked by phishers to steal your data
A new phishing campaign has been discovered impersonating Google Translate in order to trick victims. The campaign was spotted by cybersecurity researchers from Avanan, which found numerous phishing emails, some of which were written in Spanish. The emails are in line with what one can expect from a phishing attack,...
Don't get spooked by cybersecurity - here's some quick advice to stay safe online
At this spooky time of the year, we're perhaps all a little bit more aware of ghosts and spectres lurking in dark corners. But what about the darker corners of the internet? Security threats are a year-round risk, so don't wait for Halloween to scare you into upping your online safety protections.
Minecraft server hit with record-breaking DDoS attack
A Minecraft server has been hit with a distributed denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attack that Cloudflare claims is the largest attack, bitrate-wise, ever mitigated. As reported by BleepingComputer, the attack was conducted by a variant of Mirai (one of the world’s most notorious botnets), against a...
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Has the Android king met its match?
Google has announced its latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro. If it’s to rule the Android roost, however, it’s going to have to contend with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung’s super-sized flagship is the current top dog (just take a look at our selection of the...
