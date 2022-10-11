ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it

Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Google's password-killer tool is now available on Chrome and Android

Google Chrome and Android are getting support for passkeys, a new security feature designed to replace traditional passwords, the company has revealed. In a blog post (opens in new tab), Google said users will now be able to create and use passkeys on Android devices, which will be securely synchronized through the Google Password Manager (opens in new tab).
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

There's now a whole new type of Microsoft Teams meeting for you to avoid

Microsoft Teams is about to receive an update that will establish a whole new use case for the collaboration and video conferencing platform. As explained in the latest addition (opens in new tab) to the official roadmap, Microsoft Teams will soon support a new meeting type called “virtual appointments”. The idea is to give B2C businesses a simple way to schedule consultations with their customers.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Outlook#Email Address#Social Security Numbers
TechRadar

How to use Windows 11's enhanced Taskbar in the new update

When Windows 11 launched in October 2021, Microsoft made numerous changes to the taskbar, not all of which were welcome, but since then there's been progress in improving upon it. With the release of Windows 11's 2022 Update in September 2022, lots of improvements have been made, such as making...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Google has unveiled its vision of the future of video conferencing

Google’s plan to change the way we interact using video conferencing software has just been taken to the next level with the rollout of Project Starline to Google offices and more locations across the US. Despite Meta’s growing success in the VR headset space, Google remains committed to holographic...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

PlayStation Stars vs Microsoft Rewards vs My Nintendo: which reward scheme is the best?

PlayStation Stars is now available globally, meaning all of the big three console makers have reward schemes for you to potentially benefit from. If you’re on PS5, you have the newly launched PlayStation Stars. Xbox Series X|S owners get Microsoft Rewards. And over on Nintendo Switch, there’s the My Nintendo rewards program. Each scheme lets you earn reward points for buying and playing games, but all three differ significantly.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Has Microsoft accidentally leaked what Windows 12 could look like?

Microsoft has allegedly showcased the next major version of Windows with a user interface that features a floating Taskbar alongside a translucent information bar at the top of a display. According to Zac Bowden at Windows Central (opens in new tab), the next major release of Windows is called 'Next...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
TechRadar

Ransomware posing as Windows antivirus update will just empty your wallet

A new strain of ransomware is posing as an update for Windows, forcing individual web users to pay roughly $2,500 in exchange for the safe return of their data. These are the findings of an investigation by HP Wolf Security, whose experts discovered the Magniber ransomware being distributed in September this year via a website owned by the attackers.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Ubuntu users angered by ‘advert’ in command line

Canonical, the maker of popular Linux distribution Ubuntu, has come under fire over an attempt to spread the word about a new promotion. As TechRadar Pro reported last week, Canonical is now offering free access to the enterprise-focused version of Ubuntu for up to five workstations. In an effort to advertise the scheme, the company is distributing a message via the command line to any user that updates the OS.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse review

It might be light on features, but the Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse performs splendidly, as long as you use it on a mouse pad. Its slim form factor is both good and bad as it’s small enough for easy portability but lacks the heft that those with bigger hands or claw grip users need. It’s very affordable too.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

New Microsoft 365 app will try to do what the Office app never could

Microsoft has revealed that the cloud-based version of its Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, will be ported to a single desktop and mobile application. The move, announced (opens in new tab) at the company’s annual Ignite event, will put an end to the Office.com web portal from November 2022, with the existing Microsoft Office apps on desktop and mobile being phased out in January 2023.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Microsoft: Companies aren't holding back on cloud spending

One of Microsoft's most senior cloud executives claims he has "not seen organizations slow their efforts to move software programs to the cloud in the past few months". Scott Guthrie, who serves as EVP of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI division, told CNBC that he's not "seen the current situation cause people to pause cloud".
BUSINESS
TechRadar

This Microsoft Outlook update finally brings emails into the 21st century

Microsoft has unveiled plans for a new Outlook feature that’s set to blur the boundaries between traditional emails and more modern chat services. A post on the company’s roadmap has revealed “Outlook for Windows: Reactions”, where users on Windows machines will be able to “thumbs up, laugh, heart, celebrate, or shed a tear in reaction to emails”.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Google Translate is being hijacked by phishers to steal your data

A new phishing campaign has been discovered impersonating Google Translate in order to trick victims. The campaign was spotted by cybersecurity researchers from Avanan, which found numerous phishing emails, some of which were written in Spanish. The emails are in line with what one can expect from a phishing attack,...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Minecraft server hit with record-breaking DDoS attack

A Minecraft server has been hit with a distributed denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attack that Cloudflare claims is the largest attack, bitrate-wise, ever mitigated. As reported by BleepingComputer, the attack was conducted by a variant of Mirai (one of the world’s most notorious botnets), against a...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy