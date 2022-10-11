Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
Energy Efficient Artisan Glassmaker
Catherine Lottes is a successful Milwaukee-based glass designer and artist. Tell us about your work, and the determination it takes. My first experience with glass was working as a glasscutter at a small stained-glass studio that created Tiffany reproduction lamps and windows. I fell in love with glass and its intrinsic relationship to light. However, even though I loved the work and wanted to learn as much as possible about glass. After a year, I started my own business painting backdrops for Advertising agencies.
shepherdexpress.com
Pub Crawls and Pumpkins and … Oh, My!
Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
shepherdexpress.com
First Stage Announces Sensory Friendly Performance Schedule for 2022-2023 Season
Families with children who need sensory accommodations can experience the joy of inclusive theater through this season at First Stage’s Sensory Friendly Performances. These performances will feature a welcoming environment including modified lighting and sound, accommodating house rules, smaller audience size, and available quiet areas staffed by educators experienced with the care of students with autism and other developmental differences.
shepherdexpress.com
40th Anniversary Music: Remembering Milwaukee’s New Music Scene
In the summer of 1981, The Violent Femmes were “discovered” by The Pretenders, who were playing next door at the Oriental Theater that night. Reminding the U.K. band of the buskers on London streets, they spontaneously added the trio to their concert as an unannounced opening act. The...
shepherdexpress.com
Play Inspired by Oak Creek Sikh Temple Shooting Debuts in NYC
The white supremacist who killed six people at Oak Creek’s Sikh temple on Aug. 5, 2012, was acting out of a raging ideology of hate. Back then, he was considered a fringe case. Now, many of the same ideas are proudly embraced by some Republican politicians, including an especially noxious Congresswoman from Georgia who stokes her audience’s fears of being somehow “replaced” by ethnic minorities.
shepherdexpress.com
Sweet Not Scary Halloween Confections at Fazio’s Chocolates
Some gourmet chocolatiers prefer to leave Halloween to the corporate candy makers specializing in Trick-or-Treat offerings. But Cindy Karrels of Fazio’s Chocolate (also known as Fazio’s Sweet Moments Sweet Life, 13425 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove) has a different take. “Halloween has become a huge holiday for adults...
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee’s ‘Polka Parade’ Continues
“There are more ways than ever for people to find content that interests them. But even with such vast choices, the only choice to hear polka music on the radio in Milwaukee is with ‘Polka Parade.’”. Thus says Don Hunjadi, the man responsible for the operations management, accounting,...
shepherdexpress.com
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 13-19, 2022
Outdoor events at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center and Lincoln Park, a visit from New Orleans’ Alex McMurray, The Music of David Lynch, Robyn Pluer, Eric Blowtorch, the return of John Hiatt and Lyle Lovett, Trashfest and more—This Week in Milwaukee!. Thursday, Oct. 13. Flight Night @ Schlitz Audubon...
shepherdexpress.com
‘I Am a Voter’ New Scholarship Competition Encourages Young Voters to Make Their Voices Heard
Involvement in the political process is more important than ever. This October, many Milwaukee-based organizations have teamed up to present the “I Am a Voter Scholarship Competition,” a scholarship competition which encourages young people to submit art that reflects what voting means to them. The prize for winners is a $10,000 scholarship. The goal is to encourage young people and people of color to make their voice heard. Unique to Milwaukee, the creative effort is working to inspire change and investment in the future of the country.
shepherdexpress.com
Office of Violence Prevention Makes a Fresh Start Under New Director Ashanti Hamilton
As with many large American cities, Milwaukee has struggled with troubling violence for the past few years. According to police crime statistics, Milwaukee experienced historically violent years in 2020 and 2021, and the first half of 2022 isn’t much better. As of late September, homicides, shootings, and carjackings are up from 2021, which was a record year for crime. In addition, reckless driving has emerged like a creeping cancer. According to my conversations with Mayor Johnson, Police Chief Norman, District Attorney John Chisholm and several grass roots Black leaders, violence prevention in Milwaukee looms as the most important challenge for the city’s near future.
