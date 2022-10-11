As with many large American cities, Milwaukee has struggled with troubling violence for the past few years. According to police crime statistics, Milwaukee experienced historically violent years in 2020 and 2021, and the first half of 2022 isn’t much better. As of late September, homicides, shootings, and carjackings are up from 2021, which was a record year for crime. In addition, reckless driving has emerged like a creeping cancer. According to my conversations with Mayor Johnson, Police Chief Norman, District Attorney John Chisholm and several grass roots Black leaders, violence prevention in Milwaukee looms as the most important challenge for the city’s near future.

