Technology

TechRadar

Ransomware posing as Windows antivirus update will just empty your wallet

A new strain of ransomware is posing as an update for Windows, forcing individual web users to pay roughly $2,500 in exchange for the safe return of their data. These are the findings of an investigation by HP Wolf Security, whose experts discovered the Magniber ransomware being distributed in September this year via a website owned by the attackers.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it

Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
INTERNET
TechRadar

Google Translate is being hijacked by phishers to steal your data

A new phishing campaign has been discovered impersonating Google Translate in order to trick victims. The campaign was spotted by cybersecurity researchers from Avanan, which found numerous phishing emails, some of which were written in Spanish. The emails are in line with what one can expect from a phishing attack,...
INTERNET
TechRadar

Why cheap drones are a false economy – and how to land a bargain

The old adage ‘buy cheap, buy twice’ is always worth bearing in mind when buying new tech. While plumping for the cheapest option is tempting in the current financial climate, it can be a false economy if it leaves you upgrading prematurely or having to buy a replacement. And in my experience of testing cheap drones, this is particularly true for flying cameras.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

There's now a whole new type of Microsoft Teams meeting for you to avoid

Microsoft Teams is about to receive an update that will establish a whole new use case for the collaboration and video conferencing platform. As explained in the latest addition (opens in new tab) to the official roadmap, Microsoft Teams will soon support a new meeting type called “virtual appointments”. The idea is to give B2C businesses a simple way to schedule consultations with their customers.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Can I use my Apple Watch for swimming?

Is there anything the best Apple Watches can’t do? With the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra and its Depth app, the Cupertino-based tech giant once again shifted the baseline upwards of what people should expect from an outdoor watch. And it’s not only an excellent mountaineering companion, but given its extensive diving capabilities, the Apple Watch Ultra is also your best bet for shallow-water activities, such as swimming in a pool or open waters.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2: which Meta VR headset is best for you?

The Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2 dilemma is one many VR fans may soon face, following the reveal of Meta's latest headset at Meta Connect 2022. These are very different devices, though. The new Meta Quest Pro is a mixed reality-focused device designed to bring business into the metaverse, and provide people with a premium virtual reality experience in the company's comfiest and most powerful headset yet. The Oculus Quest 2, meanwhile, is much more affordable, though less feature-filled.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Minecraft server hit with record-breaking DDoS attack

A Minecraft server has been hit with a distributed denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attack that Cloudflare claims is the largest attack, bitrate-wise, ever mitigated. As reported by BleepingComputer, the attack was conducted by a variant of Mirai (one of the world’s most notorious botnets), against a...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

ScalaCube review

ScalaCube’s free Minecraft hosting stands out as excellent, and its premium plans bring a lot to the table for those who need something a little more powerful. ScalaCube (opens in new tab) has long been one of the best Minecraft server hosting (opens in new tab) options available. It offers a selection of products, including a neat free-forever server that enables you to test the platform.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Apple iMovie vs Adobe Premiere Elements

Apple iMovie (opens in new tab) is one of the best free video editing software (opens in new tab) tools available by default on macOS computers. While not exactly what you would call professional video editing software, iMovie is still a very useful tool with lots of options to customize your vlog or create your first film. It has interesting visual effects and powerful tools that make editing your first video and exciting experience.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Google has unveiled its vision of the future of video conferencing

Google’s plan to change the way we interact using video conferencing software has just been taken to the next level with the rollout of Project Starline to Google offices and more locations across the US. Despite Meta’s growing success in the VR headset space, Google remains committed to holographic...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

MCProHosting review

With its excellent customer service, global data centers, and support for multiple games on the same server, MCProHosting stands out as one of the best Minecraft hosts in the world. If you’ve read any guides to the best Minecraft server hosting (opens in new tab) recently, chances are that you’ll...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

The dirty secret of high performance computing

In the decades since Seymour Cray developed what is widely considered the world’s first supercomputer, the CDC 6600 (opens in new tab), an arms race has been waged in the high performance computing (HPC) community. The objective: to enhance performance, by any means, at any cost. Propelled by advances...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Want a cheap fitness tracker? Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 before it’s gone

This is not the first time you hear this sentiment from me about the Fitbit Inspire 2, but it might well be the last. Now the Fitbit Inspire 3 is out and on shelves (and currently in our testing lab at the moment, as our writer puts it through its paces), the old Inspire 2, which currently tops our best cheap fitness tracker list, is being put out to pasture. It's been quietly removed from Fitbit’s website, and prices are lowering elsewhere to sell off remaining units.
YOGA

