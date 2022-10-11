Read full article on original website
Ransomware posing as Windows antivirus update will just empty your wallet
A new strain of ransomware is posing as an update for Windows, forcing individual web users to pay roughly $2,500 in exchange for the safe return of their data. These are the findings of an investigation by HP Wolf Security, whose experts discovered the Magniber ransomware being distributed in September this year via a website owned by the attackers.
Don't get spooked by cybersecurity - here's some quick advice to stay safe online
At this spooky time of the year, we're perhaps all a little bit more aware of ghosts and spectres lurking in dark corners. But what about the darker corners of the internet? Security threats are a year-round risk, so don't wait for Halloween to scare you into upping your online safety protections.
Spammed if you do, spammed if you don't: is Truecaller putting your privacy at risk?
Disclaimer: This article has been updated with additional notes from Hitesh Raj Bhagat, Global Head of Corporate Communications. You can find these at the bottom of the article. You might take good care of your online privacy. You might use one of the best VPN services every time you go...
Most metaverse users don't even make it a month, WSJ reports
Meta is struggling to keep users engaged inside the $15 billion Horizon Worlds platform, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Incognito Mode's name is wrong, and even Google employees know it
Even Google employees know that Chrome’s Incognito Mode isn’t as private as the name implies. The Google Chrome feature allows users to hide their browsing history from other people using the same device, however, it doesn’t hide their data from the websites they visit or Google itself. You’d be forgiven for thinking that Incognito Mode is more private than it really is though; the company is facing a $5bn lawsuit over the confusion, and even its own Marketing Chief knew the flaws of the name it has been revealed.
Google Translate is being hijacked by phishers to steal your data
A new phishing campaign has been discovered impersonating Google Translate in order to trick victims. The campaign was spotted by cybersecurity researchers from Avanan, which found numerous phishing emails, some of which were written in Spanish. The emails are in line with what one can expect from a phishing attack,...
Why cheap drones are a false economy – and how to land a bargain
The old adage ‘buy cheap, buy twice’ is always worth bearing in mind when buying new tech. While plumping for the cheapest option is tempting in the current financial climate, it can be a false economy if it leaves you upgrading prematurely or having to buy a replacement. And in my experience of testing cheap drones, this is particularly true for flying cameras.
There's now a whole new type of Microsoft Teams meeting for you to avoid
Microsoft Teams is about to receive an update that will establish a whole new use case for the collaboration and video conferencing platform. As explained in the latest addition (opens in new tab) to the official roadmap, Microsoft Teams will soon support a new meeting type called “virtual appointments”. The idea is to give B2C businesses a simple way to schedule consultations with their customers.
Can I use my Apple Watch for swimming?
Is there anything the best Apple Watches can’t do? With the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra and its Depth app, the Cupertino-based tech giant once again shifted the baseline upwards of what people should expect from an outdoor watch. And it’s not only an excellent mountaineering companion, but given its extensive diving capabilities, the Apple Watch Ultra is also your best bet for shallow-water activities, such as swimming in a pool or open waters.
Google Pixel Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: which Wear OS 3 wearable wins?
2022 is a huge year for Wear OS smartwatches, because we’ve seen both Google’s first smartwatch – the Google Pixel Watch, and the best wearables Samsung has ever released: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. So, if you’re after a smartwatch and you...
New tricks will help Microsoft Defender for Endpoint stop malware in its tracks
One thing most malware needs to do is reach out for further instructions to its command & control (C2) server. By catching this traffic before any information can be exchanged, Microsoft is hoping to stop many attacks in their tracks. The company recently added a new feature to its Microsoft...
Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2: which Meta VR headset is best for you?
The Meta Quest Pro vs Oculus Quest 2 dilemma is one many VR fans may soon face, following the reveal of Meta's latest headset at Meta Connect 2022. These are very different devices, though. The new Meta Quest Pro is a mixed reality-focused device designed to bring business into the metaverse, and provide people with a premium virtual reality experience in the company's comfiest and most powerful headset yet. The Oculus Quest 2, meanwhile, is much more affordable, though less feature-filled.
Minecraft server hit with record-breaking DDoS attack
A Minecraft server has been hit with a distributed denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attack that Cloudflare claims is the largest attack, bitrate-wise, ever mitigated. As reported by BleepingComputer, the attack was conducted by a variant of Mirai (one of the world’s most notorious botnets), against a...
ScalaCube review
ScalaCube’s free Minecraft hosting stands out as excellent, and its premium plans bring a lot to the table for those who need something a little more powerful. ScalaCube (opens in new tab) has long been one of the best Minecraft server hosting (opens in new tab) options available. It offers a selection of products, including a neat free-forever server that enables you to test the platform.
Apple iMovie vs Adobe Premiere Elements
Apple iMovie (opens in new tab) is one of the best free video editing software (opens in new tab) tools available by default on macOS computers. While not exactly what you would call professional video editing software, iMovie is still a very useful tool with lots of options to customize your vlog or create your first film. It has interesting visual effects and powerful tools that make editing your first video and exciting experience.
Google has unveiled its vision of the future of video conferencing
Google’s plan to change the way we interact using video conferencing software has just been taken to the next level with the rollout of Project Starline to Google offices and more locations across the US. Despite Meta’s growing success in the VR headset space, Google remains committed to holographic...
MCProHosting review
With its excellent customer service, global data centers, and support for multiple games on the same server, MCProHosting stands out as one of the best Minecraft hosts in the world. If you’ve read any guides to the best Minecraft server hosting (opens in new tab) recently, chances are that you’ll...
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Has the Android king met its match?
Google has announced its latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7 Pro. If it’s to rule the Android roost, however, it’s going to have to contend with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung’s super-sized flagship is the current top dog (just take a look at our selection of the...
The dirty secret of high performance computing
In the decades since Seymour Cray developed what is widely considered the world’s first supercomputer, the CDC 6600 (opens in new tab), an arms race has been waged in the high performance computing (HPC) community. The objective: to enhance performance, by any means, at any cost. Propelled by advances...
Want a cheap fitness tracker? Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 before it’s gone
This is not the first time you hear this sentiment from me about the Fitbit Inspire 2, but it might well be the last. Now the Fitbit Inspire 3 is out and on shelves (and currently in our testing lab at the moment, as our writer puts it through its paces), the old Inspire 2, which currently tops our best cheap fitness tracker list, is being put out to pasture. It's been quietly removed from Fitbit’s website, and prices are lowering elsewhere to sell off remaining units.
