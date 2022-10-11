Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Grab a cheap HP laptop for only $300 with this sweet deal
It’s hard to believe a deal this good could be real, but right now HP is offering a chance to bring home its HP 17 Laptop for only $300. Originally priced at $500, this laptop is on sale for $200 off, making it one of the most enticing laptop deals happening at the moment. Whether you’re a student in need a of a new machine as the school year gets into full swing or you need a new laptop for your work-from-home setup, this is one of those HP laptop deals worth jumping on before it disappears.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 get giant discounts today
If you don’t own a smartwatch yet, or if you want to upgrade from an outdated one, you should check out Amazon’s smartwatch deals. Whether you want a Samsung Galaxy Watch to pair with your Android-powered smartphone or an Apple Watch to connect to your iPhone, the retailer is offering discounts on a variety of models — there’s surely an offer that will meet your needs and budget.
Digital Trends
The RTX 4090 has already sold for over twice its retail price on eBay
First there was the Van Halen concert that sold out in 18 minutes in 2004. Then there was the PlayStation 5. Now the GeForce RTX 4090 is the latest hot thing to get snatched up by scalpers and resold at exorbitant prices, sometimes as high as double its retail price.
Best TV deals in the UK for October 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this October.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
The best Google Pixel Watch bands
The Pixel Watch is Google's answer to the Apple Watch. Taking Google's distinctive design ethos and applying it to the smartwatch, it flaunts a Zen-like minimalistic form that looks almost like the archetype of a traditional circular watch. Yes, it may not be the most adventurous wearable out there in terms of its aesthetics, yet it has a cleanness and simplicity that comes across as highly tasteful.
Digital Trends
The best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases and covers
Packing Google's latest, greatest Tensor G2 chip, Face Unlock, notable new camera features, and a cool new Hazel colorway that we love, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is well worth every penny of its $899 asking price. With a phone this stunning, you'll want to protect it from life's little...
Digital Trends
Laptops with the best speakers in 2022
Laptops with great speakers often seem few and far between, but there are a number of great-sounding laptops out there if you know where to look. Our reviews tend to focus on performance, displays, build quality, and other factors that go into making the best laptops, but we like to take a closer look at laptop audio, too. Where most laptops don't sound too good, there are some that are much more impressive.
Digital Trends
Why I fell in love with action cameras in 2022, and what I think comes next
DJI surprised me (in a great way) However, times have changed and new challengers have stepped up. Over the past few years, competition has heated up, with both Insta360 and DJI going head-to-head with GoPro. It’s resulted in 2022 quietly becoming the year of action cameras, and it’s been a total blast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Das Keyboard 6 Professional review: the best keyboard for professionals and programmers
“The Das Keyboard Professional 6 is expensive, but makes up for it with excellent typing features.”. We review many keyboards, with a good bit of them being gaming keyboards. What if you’re not a gamer and primarily use your keyboard for work and productivity? Sometimes a well-made keyboard that excels at the basics is best.
Digital Trends
The new Dell G16 gaming laptop is still on sale post-Prime Day
If you’re familiar with Dell’s G15 Gaming Laptop, then you likely already have familiarity with the new G16 and that it’s a nice upgrade. Of course, it’s still relatively new, so we’re happy to see Dell laptop deals on it, meaning you can pick up the G16 from Dell for $1,140, a $200 discount on the list price of $1,340.
Digital Trends
Sign up for Verizon Fios internet, get a free Echo Show plus $300 off a soundbar
This content was produced in partnership with Verizon. What many don’t realize when it comes to high-speed internet is that it doesn’t just enable you to stream and download content faster but it also provides a much more stable household connection, especially when you have multiple people connecting to your home internet simultaneously. If you’re sharing broadband with your family, friends, and guests, then higher speeds and a more stable connection are going to be absolutely necessary, unless you want everyone to hate coming to your house. Cue Verizon’s Fios gigabit connection, which allows for 940Mbps to 880Mpbs speeds with practically no buffering or lag times while streaming media, virtually no interruptions while gaming online, and total support to video chat with others from whatever device(s) you prefer. More importantly, Verizon is offering a crazy deal right now when you subscribe to its Fios gigabit service.
Digital Trends
Nvidia is ‘unlaunching’ the 12GB RTX 4080
Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080. The company announced its plans through a blog post, and shared the following comment with Digital Trends: “We are unlaunching the RTX 4080 12GB. Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing. You will not see it on Nov. 16.”
Digital Trends
Monoprice DT-3BT review: Budget speakers that deserve a spot on your desk
Monoprice DT-3BT review: Budget speakers that deserve a spot on your desk. “The Monoprice DT-3BT speakers are a better-than-expected set of Bluetooth desktop speakers that sound great for the price.”. Pros. Great value for the money. Compact, clean design. Sturdy. Connects to a variety of sources. Bluetooth 5 connectivity. Cons.
Digital Trends
3 key things I want to see in the next MacBook Pro
When Apple unveiled its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops in October 2021, it was the biggest improvement to the device in years. One year on, we’re expecting an imminent refresh to both laptops. Contents. This time, it’s expected to be a more subdued affair. But there are...
Digital Trends
The best Google Pixel 7 screen protectors
Now that the Google Pixel 7 is finally here, fans who rushed out to pick it up are looking for accessories for it. While it's plenty of fun to find a case that matches your personal style, it's incredibly important to pick up a screen protector for it to keep the display safe from potential cracks and chips. Smartphones have gotten increasingly more durable over the years, but their screens are still some of their most vulnerable areas, so grabbing a screen protector can be the difference between needing a replacement device and simply changing out the protector.
Digital Trends
The best AirPods Pro 2 tips and tricks you need to know now
With improved noise cancellation and sound quality, the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best sets of earbuds on the market. From Personalized Spatial Audio and world-class active noise cancellation (ANC) to the smaller things like extra-small eartips and case customization, the AirPods Pro 2 have a lot to offer. With so many features to experiment with, it's possible you're missing out on a little-known feature or two. But not anymore!
Digital Trends
The best gaming mouse for esports
Esports professionals rely on the best gear so they can have an edge while playing in tournaments. But trying to nail down the best mouse for esports is tricky because it can't account for personal preference. But broadly speaking, they are usually lightweight and fast, featuring premium sensors that can track accurately during fast motion. Most of them also have a minimalistic design with a basic layout to avoid accidental key presses, as well as adjustable sensitivity, customizable weighting, and RGB lighting.
Digital Trends
These are Sony’s first over-the-counter hearing aids
Sony has launched its first-ever hearing aids as over-the-counter (OTC) products that can be purchased by anyone, with or without a visit to an audiologist. You can pick from two different models — the $1,000 CRE-C10, a traditional-looking hearing aid that is ultra-tiny and essentially invisible when worn, and the $1,300 CRE-E10, a model that looks a lot like a set of wireless earbuds, but smaller. The C10 will be available in October, while the E10 will be coming “this winter” according to Sony, but we don’t know if that means before or after January 1, 2023.
Digital Trends
Amazon Music Free Trial: How to stream music for free
While some of us may miss the days of MP3s and our trusty iPods, the fact is that we’re in the streaming age today. Nothing makes this reality more apparent than the plethora of music streaming services available now; Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and even YouTube are popular platforms people use to stream tunes, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t also mention one of the biggest ones: Amazon Music. You’re likely already familiar with Amazon Prime Video, but this online retail giant is also host to one of the most popular music streaming apps. Just like Prime Video, Amazon Music isn’t free, but if you want to sign up and give it a listen without paying, read on. You’ll find everything you need to know about the Amazon Music free trial below.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s One UI 5 launches with iOS 16’s coolest feature
Samsung has finally announced One UI 5, its take on Android 13. The company is focusing on improving the customizability of its operating system, refining its distinct design language, and adding some nice-to-have improvements as well. Samsung’s headlining feature here is lock screen customization. Although not exactly new to the...
Comments / 0