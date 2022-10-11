Read full article on original website
Small Stones Festival returns to Grafton Oct. 14-23
GRAFTON – The fifth annual Small Stones Festival of the Arts will offer a variety of literature, music and arts-related programming including a juried exhibit of fine art painting and photography at three venues in Grafton. Extended festival hours run from Oct 14-23. Five regional arts organizations — Apple...
Michael Cherry Memorial Walk is Oct. 15
GRAFTON – The Oddball Foundation is gearing up for the second annual Michael Cherry Memorial Walk on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Grafton High School. The walk was created in honor of Michael S. Cherry, an Army Reserves member who died from a battle with depression and anxiety.
Westborough police works with Ellie Fund
WESTBOROUGH – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Westborough Police Department is collaborating with the Ellie Fund again. Ellie Fund, based in Needham, provides essential support services for breast cancer patients to ease the stresses of everyday life, allowing the focus to be on family, recovery and healing.
‘Join me in voting to re-elect Hannah Kane’
Join me in voting to re-elect Hannah Kane as our State Representative. Hannah is someone who looks at important issues from all angles and makes difficult decisions in the best interest of the people she serves. She seeks common ground and builds collaborative relationships based on shared goals and balanced reasoning rather than party. She leads by example, pouring her energy into issues that are meaningful and directly benefit her constituents. Hannah’s work on public health, food insecurity, mental health, substance use and recovery, veterans’ services, youth homelessness, and racial equity make a difference in the quality of life for so many in our community and throughout Massachusetts.
HVAC repairs to Floral Street School on Shrewsbury warrant
SHREWSBURY – Heating, ventilation and air conditioning repairs and changes to Floral Street School are among the articles on the Town Meeting warrant for this fall. Assistant Director of Public Works Keith Baldinger presented the proposed HVAC repairs and improvements, which is article nine on the Town Meeting warrant, to the Select Board on Sept. 27.
‘I proudly support Hannah Kane’
As Executive Director of Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services, Inc. (SYFS), it is my pleasure to write this letter in support of State Representative Hannah Kane’s re-election efforts. Our agency provides a range of health and human services intended to provide support and assistance for those struggling with mental health issues as well as those facing barriers to accessing food, housing, and many other vital resources. Hannah has worked ardently alongside SYFS to creatively problem-solve the most challenging circumstances for our clients and her constituents. Through her advocacy, both systems and financial, she seeks to ensure that people, particularly those who are most vulnerable in society, are able to have their voice heard on issues that are important to them, their rights are safeguarded and defended, and their views and wishes are genuinely considered when decisions are being made. I proudly support Hannah Kane and trust that she will continue to faithfully execute her duties as State Representative.
Wenzel: Junior Woman’s Club delivers food to police and fire departments on 9/11
MARLBOROUGH – The year 2022 was another year that members of the Marlborough Junior Woman’s Club spent 9/11 with putting together and delivering boxes of food and other items to our local police and fire departments in Marlborough and in Hudson, in appreciation of all that they do for our communities.
A Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee?
In response to” the article in the September 9 edition regarding the Northborough selectmen making appointments to boards and committees: There were “not enough applicants” to fill the six at-large positions on the “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Committee.” I wonder if there were “not enough” or rather not the desired ethnicity. Selectman Kristen Wixted said, “…we have nobody who is a Black person. We have nobody from the Indian community in Northborough.” Perhaps the town residents should consider eliminating this committee seeing as there doesn’t appear to be much interest. It would make more sense to reallocate any funds for this committee to increase funding to the food bank or a fuel program to help local residents. In the wake of high inflation and possible food shortages, what better way to prove our commitment to equity and inclusion than assisting those who need it the most. Northborough residents already do a lot for each other so it’s far better to step up these efforts. Setting up a special committee whose membership criteria is based on race or ethnicity will by its nature create divisiveness in the community as a whole.
Former Marlborough funeral home could become mixed-use development
MARLBOROUGH – The former John P. Rowe Funeral Home on Main Street could make way for a mixed-use project. During the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, attorney Brian Falk, on behalf of JW Capital Partners LLC, filed a site plan review for the development. The plans call...
Westborough schools want to use HVAC funds for ADA costs
WESTBOROUGH – Hastings Elementary School needs an upgrade for its heating, ventilating and air conditioning system. It also needs to meet compliance for the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the roof is causing a bit of concern, too. There’s money for the HVAC project – $3 million was appropriated...
LIVE UPDATES: Southborough gathers for Town Meeting
SOUTHBOROUGH – Southborough Town Meeting is currently underway at Trottier Middle School. In total, there are 13 articles on the warrant. Planning Board Chair Meme Luttrell presented Article 1 to add a Tree Protection Bylaw. The warrant states that “the intent of the bylaw is to put in place...
Grafton, Shrewsbury battle in close game on the gridiron
GRAFTON – It came down to the final moments in the fourth quarter. The Grafton Gators and Shrewsbury Colonials went head-to-head at Grafton High School Friday night. After battling neck and neck, the Gators beat the Colonials 13-12. Grafton Head Coach Chris McMahon called it the “best game I’ve...
Shrewsbury gets $100,000 to create climate action plan
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury will be creating a climate action plan, thanks to a $100,000 grant. Awarded by the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) program, which is administered by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA), these grants support cities and towns in identifying climate hazards, developing strategies to improve resilience, and implementing priority actions to adapt to climate change.
Hudson Planning Board discusses stormwater, landscaping at Intel redevelopment
HUDSON – Residents had an opportunity to learn about a developer’s plans for stormwater management and other civil aspects at the Intel site redevelopment during a recent Planning Board meeting on Wednesday. This past summer, Intel said that it planned to sell its 149-acre parcel at 75 Reed...
