Read full article on original website
Related
Jared Dudley Says He Always Knew Devin Booker Was Going To Be Special: "Book's Always Been A Bucket"
Jared Dudley, who was teammates with Devin Booker in Phoenix, says he always knew that Booker was going to be special.
How Important Is This Game On Sunday For The Bills Vs The Chiefs?
It is quickly becoming a rivalry in the AFC when the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills have yet to be able to get over the hump of beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the playoffs. The Bills did blow out the Chiefs last year in the regular season, but haven't defeated them yet when it matters most. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is arguably having his best season yet and the pressure is on as the Bills were picked at the preseason Super Bowl favorites. This game is very important for the Bills as I mention in my quick take from The Times Union:
Memphis tiger fans celebrate first Basketball Block Party
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tiger basketball fans got hyped up for the 2022-2023 season Saturday afternoon at the first-ever Memphis Basketball Block Party. The event replaced Memphis Madness, the annual pep rally in favor of a new on-campus event where fans were introduced to the men and women’s basketball teams for the upcoming season.
Hog Fans Shouldn't Worry About Things That Didn't Happen
Having 52-35 lead still wasn't comfortable enough against BYU for Sam Pittman.
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0