How Important Is This Game On Sunday For The Bills Vs The Chiefs?

It is quickly becoming a rivalry in the AFC when the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills have yet to be able to get over the hump of beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the playoffs. The Bills did blow out the Chiefs last year in the regular season, but haven't defeated them yet when it matters most. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is arguably having his best season yet and the pressure is on as the Bills were picked at the preseason Super Bowl favorites. This game is very important for the Bills as I mention in my quick take from The Times Union:
