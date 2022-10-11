ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Sheriff’s office holds drug takeback day in Harrison Township

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Community members can dispose of unneeded and expired medications safely at the DEA prescription takeback event in Harrison Township.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the community can bring unused or expired prescription drugs to the Harrison Township substation on Saturday, October 29. These drugs will then be disposed of safely.

The drop-off will be run drive-thru style from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the substation located at 5945 North Dixie Dr.

