Where are they in the neighborhoods that get shot up everyday here in Chicago? Never see them around.
Why don’t they worry about the future instead of always living in the past?
I still claim the Black Panthers, grateful to them and what they stand for and not the propaganda the government had/has against them. I didn't know of all the community ventures. I credit Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and them for steering me away from a life of gangs, which were/are the hypocrisy towards government discrimination and the American peoples' racism.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Illinois Black Caucus leader reacts to signs promoting 'political racism'
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 Migrants
Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again
Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among 'Coolest In The World'
CMAC Presents: Midwest Impact Day of Service
Man shot in stomach in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood
CPS kids go viral jamming out to Silk Sonic at "silent" school party
RELATED PEOPLE
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
Judge William Hooks, who gave Bobby Cann’s killer only 10 days in jail, is up for reelection
Illinois Once Held Nations Strictest Age For Kids Left Home Alone
Gun Violence Prevention Action Committee Launches Six-Figure Campaign to ‘Halt The Assault’
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know A Popular Illinois Zoo Might Have 12,000 Bodies Buried Beneath It?
Check washing in Chicago mailboxes
Walter E. Smithe Jr., founder of Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design, dies at 86
Move Over Day recognized Saturday in Illinois
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?
Uihlein Donates $52M To Bailey
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
College Student Shot Near 65th and Stony Island
Chicago Defender
The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 38