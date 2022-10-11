ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ryan ?
4d ago

Where are they in the neighborhoods that get shot up everyday here in Chicago? Never see them around.

GetALife
4d ago

Why don’t they worry about the future instead of always living in the past?

ConcernedCitizen
4d ago

I still claim the Black Panthers, grateful to them and what they stand for and not the propaganda the government had/has against them. I didn't know of all the community ventures. I credit Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and them for steering me away from a life of gangs, which were/are the hypocrisy towards government discrimination and the American peoples' racism.

Central Illinois Proud

Illinois executive order encourages everyone to mask again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois is encouraging its citizens to mask up again Friday. According to the latest Illinois COVID-19 Executive order, “All individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, are recommended to wear a face covering consistent with CDC guidance.”. The wording of the order has been...
blockclubchicago.org

Roseland Community Hospital Giving Away Hundreds Of Winter Coats Saturday

ROSELAND — Roseland Community Hospital is hoping it can help make the its community warmer with a coat drive this weekend. Hospital team members are donating 350 coats to the public 11 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday at 45 W. 111th St., said Kathy Bryja, a press relations representative for the hospital, and hospital Executive Director Chrislin Flanagan. While supplies last, free coats and jackets will be available for children and adults from the area, Bryja said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

CMAC Presents: Midwest Impact Day of Service

The Chicago Metropolitan Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is supporting the community in bringing awareness to the issue of Domestic Violence with a day of service. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and CMAC is excited to partner with the YWCA of Metropolitan Chicago as we collect and assemble items to prepare COVID and household supply packages to be distributed to survivors of Domestic Violence in the city of Chicago! This service project will be held this Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9:00am to 2:00pm at the YWCA Roseland Center located at 839 W. 115th Street, Chicago, IL 60643.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS kids go viral jamming out to Silk Sonic at "silent" school party

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A moment of youthful fun is turning into a social media sensation for some Chicago Public Schools students.The kids at Murray Language Academy in Hyde Park cut loose to the tune "Leave the Door Open," by Silk Sonic, during a "silent school party recently, where they all listened to the same music on headphones.The party with a big hit, as the talented kids sang along in the school gym.Maybe someday a new generation of kids will be singing their songs.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also love eating steak from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and high-qualiuty ingredients. If you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Once Held Nations Strictest Age For Kids Left Home Alone

Illinois was once the toughest state for how old children must be to stay home alone. That changed early this year and is now up to the parents to decide. Leaving a child home alone for any reason is not an easy decision for any parent. Whether it is just to run to the store or go to work, leaving a child at home is a lot of responsibility for that child. The age for Illinois children to be left alone was 14 which was once the highest age in the nation compared to 39 states that have no minimum requirement.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Defender

Gun Violence Prevention Action Committee Launches Six-Figure Campaign to ‘Halt The Assault’

Following months of public outcry demanding policy change, today the Gun Violence Prevention Action Committee launched a new campaign to bolster and build legislative support around a ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines dubbed ‘Halt The Assault.’ A statewide effort supported by leading national gun violence prevention organizations, Halt The Assault will utilize tools to organize and activate supporters to reach their state lawmakers and ultimately advance the life-saving measure in the coming months.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Did You Know A Popular Illinois Zoo Might Have 12,000 Bodies Buried Beneath It?

When gathering information for this article, I did not expect it to take the turn it did. The intent was to share information about three nights of Halloween fun at Lincoln Park Zoo, one for children, one for adults, and one for those 16 years of age and older. Little did I think it would lead to learning the details of something genuinely haunting about Chicago's free zoo.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Check washing in Chicago mailboxes

Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, joins Bob Sirott to discuss check washing. Thieves are stealing checks sent in the mail and washing them to rewrite them with any amount they wish. Send your scams, and spams our way… 312-981-7200 & BobShow@WGNradio.com.
CHICAGO, IL
khqa.com

Move Over Day recognized Saturday in Illinois

CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is recognizing Saturday, Oct. 15 as "Slow Down, Move Over Day." A proclamation was issued to highlight the need for drivers to move over for all vehicles stopped on the side of the road. “This ‘Slow Down, Move Over Day,’ I am...
ILLINOIS STATE
Do You Know About Illinois’ Drive-Thru Haunted Amusement Park?

If you're looking for a unique way to celebrate Halloween this year, then check out the drive-thru haunted amusement park in Illinois. Though there were already some drive-thru holiday displays in Illinois like the Festival of Lights in Rockford prior to COVID, they really became a thing during the pandemic. It was a safe and easy way for attractions to let people enjoy their facilities. For the most part, the concept has been used for Christmas. This year, there's one for Halloween at an Illinois amusement park.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Uihlein Donates $52M To Bailey

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein is donating a huge amount of money to the campaign of Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey. The Chicago Tribune reports the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline has give more than 52-million-dollars to Bailey. That is more than the 50-million-dollars that billionaire Ken Griffin donated to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s unsuccessful bid for the Republican governor nomination.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Maroon

College Student Shot Near 65th and Stony Island

An undergraduate student was shot and injured around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night during an attempted armed robbery near East 65th Street and South Stony Island Avenue, according to an email sent Thursday afternoon by Associate Vice President for Safety and Security Eric Heath and Dean of Students in the University Michele Rasmussen. The University was made aware of the incident Thursday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

