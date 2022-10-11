Read full article on original website
Meet the Two Black Women introducing diversity and inclusion to children through conversation
Simply put, black women make change happen. Meet Veronica Appleton, Ph.D., and Khalilah Lyons who promote the use of healthy conversations early on with parents and caregivers with children through, Candidly Connecting, an organization they co-founded in 2020. These women work to provide an authentic framework through coaching families to create belonging and equity in their daily spaces.
I'm A Remote Work Expert, And My Followers Keep Telling Me About These Wild Job Scams
"I never interacted with anyone face-to-face, only text."
This Week In Black History October 12 – 18, 2022
1854—Lincoln University is founded in Pennsylvania. 1932—Richard Claxton “Dick” Gregory is born in St Louis, Mo. Gregory is an American civil rights activist, social critic, writer, entrepreneur, conspiracy theorist and comedian. 1945—The lynching of Jesse James Payne takes place in Madison County, Fla. The lynching came...
Creme of Nature Awards $100,000 in Scholarships to Promising HBCU Students
Creme of Nature’s “Legacy of Leadership” HBCU scholarship initiative is now in its second year. The program was established by the iconic multicultural hair care brand in association with Walmart and The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to empower the next generation of HBCU achievers. Open to...
Bishop T.D. Jakes Closes Out The Woman’s Conference “Woman, Art Thou Loosed!” With Evolution
After more than 25 years of the popular women’s conference, Bishop T.D. Jakes has ended “Woman, Art Thou Loosed!”. This year’s summit titled “The Grand Finale” took place at Georgia World Congress Center. A source of inspiration to women for several years, “Woman, Thou Art Loosed!” chose to host its final conference in Atlanta, where the very first conference was held.
