Society

Chicago Defender

Meet the Two Black Women introducing diversity and inclusion to children through conversation

Simply put, black women make change happen. Meet Veronica Appleton, Ph.D., and Khalilah Lyons who promote the use of healthy conversations early on with parents and caregivers with children through, Candidly Connecting, an organization they co-founded in 2020. These women work to provide an authentic framework through coaching families to create belonging and equity in their daily spaces.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

This Week In Black History October 12 – 18, 2022

1854—Lincoln University is founded in Pennsylvania. 1932—Richard Claxton “Dick” Gregory is born in St Louis, Mo. Gregory is an American civil rights activist, social critic, writer, entrepreneur, conspiracy theorist and comedian. 1945—The lynching of Jesse James Payne takes place in Madison County, Fla. The lynching came...
SOCIETY
State
Washington State
Chicago Defender

Bishop T.D. Jakes Closes Out The Woman’s Conference “Woman, Art Thou Loosed!” With Evolution

After more than 25 years of the popular women’s conference, Bishop T.D. Jakes has ended “Woman, Art Thou Loosed!”. This year’s summit titled “The Grand Finale” took place at Georgia World Congress Center. A source of inspiration to women for several years, “Woman, Thou Art Loosed!” chose to host its final conference in Atlanta, where the very first conference was held.
ATLANTA, GA
Chicago Defender

Chicago Defender

Chicago, IL
The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.

