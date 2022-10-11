Read full article on original website
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
thechicagomachine.com
Tyson Takes Corporate Employees to See Sunlight One Last Time Before Slaughterhouse
Loop, Chicago — Tyson announced last week that they’re closing their corporate office and relocating to Arkansas. As a final act of mercy, they are leading all of their Chicago employees to see some sunlight one last time before being sent to the slaughterhouse. Citing their rich history...
Inside the Haunted Congress Hotel in Chicago
Dozens of gruesome murders, horribly tragic suicides and many other strange deaths make Chicago's Congress Plaza Hotel a possibly terrifying place to stay not only in Illinois but anywhere. It is not out of the ordinary for guests staying at this hotel to run out into the streets screaming because...
Chicago couples say South Loop wedding venues closed with little warning, no refunds given
Chicago brides and grooms say they're out thousands of dollars after their South Loop wedding venue closed with little warning.
Wilmette police bust massive interstate fencing operation
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- What started as a retail theft in north suburban Wilmette led police to a massive fencing operation.Police uncovered millions of dollars' worth of merchandise that now sits in a warehouse in Bolingbrook. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei went to that warehouse Wednesday to look at the evidence.The stolen merchandise is valued at more than $7 million in all. Police said they confiscated 273,000 items and brought them to the warehouse.The stolen items included beauty products, makeup, over-the-counter medicine, and vitamins. They were stacked on shelves up to the ceiling of the warehouse.Wilmette police Chief Kyle Murphy said...
Wintrust Business Minute: Two major Chicago grocery chains could be merging
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Two of the major grocery store chains serving Chicago could be merging. Bloomberg reports Kroger is in talks about a merger with Albertsons and an agreement could be reached as soon as this week. Locally, that would mean Jewel and Mariano’s would be co-owned. There are no details available about the possible deal and any merger would face antitrust scrutiny. Kroger and Albertsons directly compete in much of the country.
Behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022
Lou Manfredini and two lucky winners with their guests got the chance to go behind-the-scenes at Mecum Chicago 2022 Wednesday for a sneak peek at the hundreds of American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more set to cross the auction block. Mecum Auctions is the...
Police in wealthy Chicago suburb take down $7.5M theft ring allegedly stealing and reselling retail items
Wilmette police have taken down a Chicago-area theft ring accused of stealing $7.5 million worth of goods and reselling them. Eight suspects were arrested.
$7.5 million theft ring busted in Chicago and suburbs
WILMETTE, Ill. - Wilmette police have announced the bust of a major retail theft ring following a yearlong undercover investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies. Seven-and-a-half million dollars of stolen retail products were recovered after search warrants were executed in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook and California. Police say shoplifters...
'Just shoot him': Uptown man is pistol-whipped, shot at by would-be carjackers, CPD says
"I would not wish that moment on anyone, to hear two shots fired towards somebody that you love and not know what you're going to see when you look around."
Plans to turn parts of all Chicago expressways into tollways
Some drivers aren't happy about the proposal.
Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit
Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
Dog Seen Punched And Thrown In Lincoln Park Video Is Euthanized, Source Says
LINCOLN PARK — A 6-year-old pitbull mix whose owner was seen on video punching and throwing him in Lincoln Park was euthanized over the weekend, though the reasons for putting down the dog were not immediately clear, according to a source. Zeus was euthanized due to his “state of...
Illinois Woman Calls 911 for Cheeseburgers Now Facing Charges
A 67-year-old Illinois woman is now being grilled for multiple 9-1-1 calls asking the dispatcher for a cheeseburger. Mundelein, Illinois, a community just North of Chicago, has made the news for the strangest reason. An elderly woman in Mundelein clearly feels that sweet dreams are made of cheese as she repeatedly called the emergency number 9-1-1 for her vittles. This really burned the buns of Lake County prosecutors as multiple charges are headed her way according to patch.com,
30 years isn’t too late to start
(This column was first published in The Regional News on Nov. 12, 2014.) It took 30 years, but I finally made it to the Regional News. I’ve covered Chicagoland since 1975, but it was in 1985 when I ended my eight years at the Daily Southtown and almost started work at the Regional News.
Near North Side tavern hosts event to raise money for CPD bulletproof vests
CHICAGO — A Near North Side bar held a fundraiser Wednesday evening that aimed to help raise money to provide Chicago police officers with bulletproof vests. The ‘Get Behind the Vest’ fundraiser thrown by Pippin’s Tavern was held in partnership with 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins and committeeman Tim Egan. Started in 2014 by the […]
Chicago suburb ranks among top 'Safest Cities in America', do you agree?
Aurora ranks as one of the "Safest Cities in America," according to a new report. Out of 182 cities, the western suburb came in at 37. WalletHub compared the nearly 200 cities across three key dimensions: home and community safety, financial safety, and natural disaster risk.
Culver’s CurderBurger is back!
CHICAGO — Cheese-lovers will have something to celebrate beginning Wednesday, October 12: the limited-time return of Culver’s April-Fool’s-Joke-turned-reality CurderBurger. The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain first tempted patrons with the CurderBurger on October 15, 2021, also known as National Cheese Curd Day. The single day event helped 20% of its restaurants break sales records, and most locations […]
Illinois Man Going 125mph Arrested, ‘I’m Too Drunk to Remember my Name’
Tyshaun D. Carey is the young mans name, but don't ask him...When he was arrested for going 125mph he told cops he was "too drunk" to remember his name. JournalTimes. The North Chicago guy was on a highway in Wisconsin, swerving through three lanes, at a speed on 125mph...dude. The pursuit lasted about six miles, and the race was on to catch Tyshaun. Seriously, 125mph in Wisconsin...What's the hurry? Packer game on soon? Let's get to the bottom on the top speed situation.
Did You Know A Popular Illinois Zoo Might Have 12,000 Bodies Buried Beneath It?
When gathering information for this article, I did not expect it to take the turn it did. The intent was to share information about three nights of Halloween fun at Lincoln Park Zoo, one for children, one for adults, and one for those 16 years of age and older. Little did I think it would lead to learning the details of something genuinely haunting about Chicago's free zoo.
