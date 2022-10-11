Read full article on original website
Richarlison facing nervous wait to learn if injury will ruin World Cup dream
Tottenham forward Richarlison faces a nervous wait to discover if his World Cup hopes are over after he sustained a calf injury in Saturday’s win against Everton.The Brazilian was forced off in the 52nd minute of a 2-0 victory over his former club, which was secured thanks to second-half goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.Richarlison limped off the pitch and was later seen on crutches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.During an interview with ESPN Brasil, the 25-year-old was tearful as he reflected on the possibility that his goal of wearing the Selecao number nine shirt at a World Cup may...
Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch El Clasico online and on TV
Real Madrid will hope for a statement home performance as they host Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season.The visitors currently top La Liga on goal difference with seven wins and a draw from their opening eight fixtures, Xavi’s side conceding only once in an impressive start to the campaign.Real Madrid are level on points with their likely title rivals, but a scratchy recent run has seen them drop points against Osasuna and scrape past Getafe.Carlo Ancelotti’s experienced squad will be seeking a measure of revenge after the 4-0 thrashing by Barcelona at the Bernabeu in March as...
UEFA・
Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
