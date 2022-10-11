Read full article on original website
Related
Beloved TikTok Star Emmanuel The Emu Battling Devastating Outbreak Of Avian Flu
The famous emu is one of only two birds at the Knuckle Bumps Farm in Florida to survive an avian flu that beset the property — but isn't out of the woods just yet.
Andy Cohen Says He Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey If She'd "Swum In The Lady Pond" On "Watch What Happens Live"
"I always want people to leave happy. They're schlepping all the way down to SoHo, and I want them to be glad they came."
Chicago Defender
Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT
The Chicago Defender is multi-media content provider of news, information and events that cover the interests of the urban African American community with culturally relevant content not regularly serviced by mainstream media.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0