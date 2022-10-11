ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US News and World Report

Global Inflation Causing 'Horrifying' Food Insecurity, Says IMF Africa Head

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON (Reuters) -Africa's central banks are walking a tightrope trying to curb inflation that is mostly out of their control and causing "horrifying" food insecurity, the International Monetary Fund's Africa head warned. The IMF's twice-yearly Regional Economic Outlook released on Friday warned that 123 million people, or 12% of sub-Saharan...
BUSINESS
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
HEALTH SERVICES
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC's decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
iheart.com

German Diplomat Who Laughed At Trump UN Speech Refuses Comments Now

Back in 2018 in remarks made to the UN General Assembly, Trump warned that German that they've "become totally dependent on Russian energy" and that "reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation.". Video of the speech, shows German...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden sends gifts to Hezbollah

As I approached Nabatiyeh, one of southern Lebanon 's larger towns, Hezbollah flags began to outnumber Lebanese flags. Banners with the faces of Hezbollah members killed fighting in Syria fluttered from lampposts. It was two years ago, at the height of the U.S. maximum pressure campaign. I sat down for coffee with a number of locals, including men who spent time in Israeli prisons for terror offenses. Nothing prepared me for the anger. Not at Israel or the United States, but at Hezbollah and its patron, Iran .
POTUS
WETM 18 News

Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says

(The Hill) – As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government's internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
HOMELESS
#G20#Food Security#Debt Relief#Food Industry#Debt Service#Politics Federal#Reuters#Treasury#Group Of 20#Russian#Finance#Western
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Millions could still be eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments

Millions of people nationwide could still be eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments, but time is running out for those seeking to claim financial relief. Between 8 and 9 million people are potentially eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus payment or Child Tax Credit, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. Families...
INCOME TAX
The Associated Press

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023, a historic increase but a gain that will be eaten up in part by the rising cost of everyday living. The cost-of living adjustment — the largest in more than 40 years — means the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra a month beginning in January, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. While Social Security recipients welcomed the benefit increase, many said it wasn't enough to cover the impact of inflation. It's "not much help," said 85-year-old Shirley Parker, who lives in Chatham on Chicago's South Side,
BUSINESS
lawstreetmedia.com

Biden Signs Executive Order to Implement European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework

The White House issued a press release on Friday detailing an executive order titled Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities. The order provides direction for the steps that the United States must take to honor commitments made under the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, which was announced in March of 2022.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump letter to Jan 6 panel ignores subpoena as Supreme Court rejects Mar-a-Lago request

Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify.Reacting furiously to yesterday's hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a "sham committee" after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee's supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump's unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).However, the letter does not acknowledge the subpoena, or give any indication as to whether he will comply with it.In her...
POTUS

