Baylor Falls In Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
 3 days ago

The Baylor Bears fell one spot during their bye week as they prepare to take on West Virginia on Thursday night.

The Baylor Bears were off last week but they moved down one spot in the Inside the Bears/Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 6.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country , Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review vote.

The Bears (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) lost to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 36-25, two Saturdays ago. During the bye week, the Bears dropped from No. 5 to No. 6 in the power rankings.

The Bears will return to the field on Thursday when they travel to West Virginia at 6 p.m. central.

The Week 6 results included Oklahoma State beating Texas Tech, 41-31; TCU beating Kansas, 38-31; Kansas State beating Iowa State, 10-9; and Texas beating Oklahoma, 49-0.

The Week 7 schedule is set. On Thursday, Baylor is on the road at West Virginia starting at 6 p.m. central. On Saturday, the 11 a.m. central games include No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma and Iowa State at No. 22 Texas. Then at 2:30 p.m. central, No. 7 Oklahoma State faces No. 13 TCU in Fort Worth.

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 6 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) (4) — 48 points (Last Week: 1)

2. TCU (5-0, 2-0) (1) — 41 points (Last Week: 4)

3. Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) — 40 points (Last Week: 2)

4. Kansas (5-1, 2-1) — 35 points (Last Week: 3)

5. Texas (4-2, 2-1) — 33 points (Last Week: 6)

6. Baylor (3-2, 1-1) — 24 points (Last Week: 5)

7. Texas Tech (3-3, 1-2) — 23 points (Last Week: 7)

8. Oklahoma (7) (3-3, 0-3) — 13 points (Last Week: 8)

9. Iowa State (3-3, 0-3) — 10 points (Last Week: 9)

10. West Virginia (2-3, 0-2) — 8 points (Last Week: 10)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review.

