Pickaway Places: Overlooked and Ignored Historical Event

IN THE FALL OF 1774 AN EVENT ON THE HISTORICAL PICKAWAY PLAINS HAD A DIRECT INFLUENCE ON ACQUIRING AMERICAN INDEPENDENCE.

THE BATTLE OF POINT PLEASANT, A BLOODY AND FIERCE TWELVE HOUR ENCOUNTER BETWEEN THE INDIANS AND VIRGINIAN TROOPS IS ALSO CALLED DUNMORE’S WAR.

YOU CAN READ ABOUT THIS BATTLE IN THE MATERIALS HELD BY THE PICKAWAY COUNTY HISTORICAL AND GENEALOGICAL LIBRARY. THIS IS RECOGNIZED BY MANY AS THE FIRST BATTLE OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION.

A MAJORITY OF SCHOLARS AND HISTORIANS, BOTH PAST AND PRESENT, UNANIMOUSLY AGREE THAT THERE WAS A SERIOUS THREAT BY THE INDIAN NATIONS ON OUR COLONIAL WESTERN BORDER.

IF THAT THREAT WAS NOT ADDRESSED, IT WOULD HAVE MOST CERTAINLY JEOPARDIZED THE ROAD TO AMERICAN INDEPENDENCE. FORTUNATELY IT WAS ADDRESSED AND RESOLVED AT CAMP CHARLOTTE.

CAMP CHARLOTTE WAS AN ENCAMPMENT OF VIRGINIAN TROOPS LED BY LORD DUNMORE, WHO HAD MARCHED TO THE PICKAWAY PLAINS AS A BACKUP TO COL. LEWIS’ TROOPS. ONE CAN LEARN HOW CHIEF LOGAN’S SPEECH ENTERS INTO THIS EVENT.

THE CAMP CHARLOTTE PEACE ACCORD BROUGHT TOGETHER INDIAN LEADERS WHO AGREED TO THE TERMS OF PEACE WITH THE AMERICANS. HAD THIS TREATY NOT BEEN ENTERED INTO, THE NORTHWEST TERRITORY WOULD NOT HAVE OPENED TO SETTLERS.

THIS EVENT REMAINS AS THE ONLY OCCASION IN THE ENTIRE HISTORY OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION WHERE A GREAT NUMBER OF HISTORICAL AND INFLUENTIAL FIGURES OF THAT ERA WERE ASSEMBLED AT ONE PLACE AND AT THE SAME TIME.

ARTICLES IN THE PICKAWAY QUARTERLY AND REFERENCE MATERIALS AT THE HISTORICAL AND GENEALOGICAL LIBRARY WILL PROVIDE A READER WITH ALL THE INFORMATION ON THE TREATY, THE BATTLE AND WHY THIS EVENT SHOULD NOT BE OVERLOOKED AS HAVING A DIRECT INFLUENCE ON ACQUIRING AMERICAN INDEPENDENCE.

THE 248TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE PEACE ACCORD IS COMING UP ON OCTOBER 19.

Darlene Weaver is the director of the Pickaway County Historical & Genealogical Library.