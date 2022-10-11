Alzheimer's Association Seeks Community Input at Circleville Forum

COLUMBUS — The Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter is holding a listening-focused community forum in Circleville in November to assess the needs of the community and learn ways to better support residents.

The forum will be held from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at American Legion Post 134, located at 23363 U.S. Highway 23 S. in Circleville. A continental breakfast will be provided.

Pre-registration is required. To register for the forum, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

“It is really important that we hear from constituents in our rural communities,” said Pam Myers, program director for the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter. “They may identify different or other previously unidentified gaps in dementia care and/or support. Many older Ohioans live in rural areas, and we want to make sure we are hearing from them.”

Participants at the forum will learn about Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss. Alzheimer’s Association representatives will review the basics of these conditions and the services of the Alzheimer’s Association. There will be an opportunity for attendees to share their thoughts about how the Alzheimer’s Association can help more people in their community.

“Community forums are one of our most important outreach activities,” Myers said. “In addition to providing education and resources, we can hear directly from the people living in the community about their thoughts on Alzheimer’s and dementia, what services are needed, and what the most effective ways are to get information and resources to the community.”

In 2021, there were 421,000 caregivers caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” The number of people living with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter office at 614.457.6003 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to local resources that can help.

