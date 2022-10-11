Read full article on original website
rebusinessonline.com
Marcus & Millichap Arranges $6.2M Sale of Rasmussen University-Occupied Property in Suburban Chicago
ROMEOVILLE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 25,000-square-foot property occupied by Rasmussen University in the Chicago suburb of Romeoville for $6.2 million. The net-leased asset at 1400 W. Normantown Road was constructed as a build-to-suit for the university in 2009. Peter Doughty and Brent Holder of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a California-based private investor that had purchased the property through a 1031 exchange. The duo also represented the buyer, a New York-based private investor. American Public Education acquired Rasmussen University in 2021.
rebusinessonline.com
Tradewater Signs 3,565 SF Office Lease in Chicago’s West Fulton Market
CHICAGO — Tradewater has signed a 3,565-square-foot office lease at the historic Auxiliary Building in Chicago’s West Fulton Market. The 90,000-square-foot building is located at 1550 W. Carroll Ave. Formerly an industrial building that served as the main factory for H.C. Evans & Co., the 100-year-old property was recently converted into office space. H.C. Evans & Co. was a manufacturer of casino equipment, pinball machines and jukeboxes. Tradewater works to prevent the emission of greenhouse gases. Zach Pruitt and Nicholas Schaefer of Cawley Chicago represented the private landlord. Dan Arends of Colliers represented the tenant.
