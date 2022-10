NASHVILLE, TENN. — Alliance Residential Co. has opened Broadstone SoBro, a 226-unit apartment community located at 800 4th Ave. S. in Nashville. The property comprises studio, one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units that are renting at $1,851 per month, according to the community’s website. Designed by Brock Hudgins Architects, Broadstone SoBro’s community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool; an outdoor courtyard with grilling stations, fire pit, dining and lounge space; a fitness room featuring a local artist-commissioned mural; a terrace-level library featuring private and coworking spaces; dog spa; and a sky lounge wine bar including private seating areas, fireplace, record lounge and oversized balcony. The development is Alliance Residential’s sixth in the Nashville market.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO