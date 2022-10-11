ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 73

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Dr. Ada Fisher, a retired physician who was one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade, has died at age 73, a funeral home said Tuesday.

Fisher, who gained prominence as a Black Republican who pushed for more diversity within the GOP, died Friday in Salisbury, according to Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor in Durham. Christopher C. Fisher, a parlor staff member and Ada Fisher's nephew, didn't immediately have information on a cause of death.

