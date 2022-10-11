ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk says he expressed 'concerns' to Kanye West over anti-Semitic tweet, which 'I think he took to heart'

By Brendan Morrow
 5 days ago

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who may soon be the owner of Twitter, says he has spoken with Kanye West about the rapper's recent anti-Semitic post.

Musk in a tweet on Monday said he had a conversation with West earlier that day and "expressed my concerns about his recent tweet," which "I think he took to heart."

Twitter previously confirmed West's account was locked after a shocking anti-Semitic post, in which he threatened to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." The post has since been removed from Twitter, and West, who is legally known as Ye, has not posted since then.

Earlier, Meta restricted West's Instagram account, where he had suggested rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was being controlled by Jewish people. West then returned to Twitter to the delight of Musk, who tweeted , prior to West's anti-Semitic post, "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!"

West has drawn widespread criticism for his anti-Semitic posts in recent days, including from the Anti-Defamation League, which called his comments "dangerous."

West and Musk have praised one another in the past, and when the rapper announced he would run for president in 2020, Musk tweeted , "You have my full support!" The Tesla CEO recently offered to buy Twitter at his original price of 54.20 per share after trying to back away from the deal. He has said he wants to promote greater free speech on the platform.

Related
The Week

Kanye West also made antisemitic comments in unaired Tucker Carlson clips

Fox News host Tucker Carlson dedicated two nights of his top-rated hourlong show last week to his interview with Kanye West, now legally known as Ye. Carlson and the other hosts at Fox News were very enthusiastic about West and his comments — at least until West got suspended from Instagram and Twitter for a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. But West also made some antisemitic comments during his sit-down with Carlson, Vice News reports, and Carlson's team edited them out.  Portions of the interview that didn't make the final cut, obtained by Vice's Motherboard site, included everything from...
The Week

Twitter locks Kanye West's account over anti-Semitic tweet

Twitter has restricted Kanye West's account after the rapper shocked followers with an anti-Semitic post. In a tweet over the weekend, West, who is legally known as Ye, threatened to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," claiming he "can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew." The tweet is no longer online, and a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News that West's account "has been locked due to a violation of Twitter's policies." West's Instagram account was previously restricted after another anti-Semitic post, in which he suggested rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was being controlled by Jewish people.  This led West to return to Twitter, first doing...
