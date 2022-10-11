Calvin Braxton Ford presents..Within our Levees: Local woman has dedicated decades to giving back in Lafourche

Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: South Lafourche earns Homecoming win over Morgan City
The South Lafourche football team got a 59-24 blowout win over Morgan City on Friday, earning their 2nd win of the season. See photos of the game online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: At Parish Line, Metairie gets a rooftop lounge with a menu aiming high
Perspective is everything. Driving along Metairie Road, the sight of the railroad gates closing as another train approaches can seem like a major hassle, with traffic stacking up for who knows how long. But change the view to a perch up on the new rooftop deck overlooking the same crossing...
lafourchegazette.com
French Food Festival introduces 2022 Grand Marshal, Royalty
After 2 years off, the French Food Festival is back and it's back with its new Grand Marshal and festival royalty. The Larose Regional Park and Civic Center announced local businessman Raleigh Galiano as the 2022 Grand Marshal and Alexandria Galiano as the French Food Festival's Miss Queen XLVII and Aliza Callais as the French Food Festival Teen Queen XXXVI.
lafourchegazette.com
Week 7 Scoreboard: Cardinals, Tarpons, Tigers all earn wins
-- East St. John 27, Central Lafourche 10.
houmatimes.com
Hans Geist leaves his mark Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration
Events for the Terrebonne Parish Bicentennial Celebration are in full swing and one local artist left his mark the on the celebration. If you take a ride down West Main Street in downtown Houma, you’ll see a beautiful mural that reads “Terrebonne 200”. The artwork was created by Terrebonne native and muralist, Hans Geist. The artist said he was inspired to create the piece by the Bicentennial Celebration and the community’s resilience following Hurricane Ida. “I basically had an idea for something for the Bicentennial Celebration, I wanted something Cajun themed, and that would really represent Terrebonne Parish,” said Geist. “The building was in disrepair since Hurricane Ida, and over the last several months I’ve seen people trying to do some revitalization downtown. For me, it was just about really trying to put the winds back into the sail downtown, and bring some life, and cheer to the area.”
lafourchegazette.com
Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche
Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
wgno.com
You’re invited to a murder in Hammond, for fun and a good cause
HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hopes you can help solve a murder that’s going to happen Saturday night. It’s actually a murder mystery fundraiser for a good cause. It’s called the Pine Street Wine and Crime, and it’s going to be held at...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
fox8live.com
FOX 8 Defenders: Willows management attempts to end lease of family who spoke to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local managers at The Willows apartment complex are changing their tune after posting a lease termination on a young mother’s door who complained to FOX 8 about deplorable living conditions. She believes it was retaliation for speaking with us. For Cierra Dobard, the last 24...
NOLA.com
Changes coming for downtown Covington, from Southern Hotel expansion to boutique bowling
For decades, North New Hampshire Street was the place to go in downtown Covington, with the Southern Hotel offering a swanky respite to heat-weary visitors and multiple movie houses showing everything from silent films to "Star Wars." That's about to be the case again, thanks to a flurry of new...
L'Observateur
Boutte man killed in St. John Parish accident
Vacherie – On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte. The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was...
NOLA.com
Costs are soaring to buy a home in the New Orleans area: here's a look at how much
Mortgage broker Britt Tate spends his days helping people line up the loans they need to buy a home. So he keeps a close watch on how inflation, rising interest rates and other factors are affecting homebuyers in the New Orleans area. Even so, Tate, a broker at Essential Mortgage,...
lafourchegazette.com
1st annual Fall Vendor event to showcase local vendors
The Venue and Simply Exquisite Events are hosting their First Annual Fall Vendor Event this Sunday. The event is going to be held at The Venue, located at 18210 West Main Street in Galliano and it will run from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. The event will be a Mimosa Brunch and will showcase the amazing works of 30 vendors who are signed up to attend the event.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Making a U-Turn on LA 3127
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash While Making a U-Turn on LA 3127. Louisiana – On October 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that shortly after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127, just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. Ray Francois, 41, of Boutte, Louisiana died in the crash.
Multiple People Injured After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
Authorities reported a high-speed chase that resulted in a motor vehicle crash that injured multiple people. According to the Louisiana State Police, the troopers attempted to pull over a [..]
brproud.com
Traffic Update: I-12 West at Holden reopened
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD, all lanes are now open on I-12 West at Mile Marker 30 (Holden). As of 7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, DOTD issued the aforementioned update following a brief closure of I-12 West at Holden due to a vehicle fire.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
WDSU
Cut Off man accused of raping a child under the age of 13
CUT OFF, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that a 41-year-old man from Cut Off was arrested for raping a child under the age of 13. According to deputies, Ricky Porrovecchio Jr., 41, was arrested on Thursday after being accused of raping a child. After collecting evidence and statements, detectives obtained warrants for his arrest.
NOLA.com
Louisiana touts $95 million plan to spruce up Claiborne Expressway, remove ramps in Tremé
Last year, the Claiborne Expressway, long a symbol of the sins of 1960s urban planning, was singled out by President Joe Biden's administration as a project in need of money under a $1 trillion federal infrastructure law. On Thursday, the New Orleans and Louisiana governments responded by asking for a...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: E.D. White scores Homecoming win over Donaldsonville
E.D. White cruised past Donaldsonville 41-8 on Friday night, improving to 6-1 on the season in a Homecoming Night win. See photos of the game online. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | CONTRIBUTOR.
