Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Downtown Odessa hosting Treats on the Streets

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. invites you to Treats on the Streets. This family-fun, free event will feature different participating businesses scattered downtown. On October 31st from 4:00 – 7:00pm, visit a participating local business downtown to receive a map and stamp page. Follow the map to get...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Sid Trevino: From WWII veteran to Midland's first Hispanic police officer

MIDLAND, Texas — Isidro Trevino, better known as Sid, has called Midland home for nearly 70 years. But before moving to West Texas, Trevino served his country as a teen. “I was in the military first in 1946, 47, 48 right after the second World War and I had my military training in California and New Jersey, and after that they sent me to Germany as occupational forces and I was there for three years,” Trevino said.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

XTO Energy hosts “Dunk and Dash”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - XTO Energy held its first “dunk and dash” to raise money for United Way of Midland. Where employees got the chance to dunk their boss. Five XTO leaders in Midland spent 20 minutes in the dunking booth. Employees had the chance to purchase seven...
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

7th annual Fall Marketplace in Midland this weekend

MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Brandy Bell, the owner of SoBell & Co. and host &. executive producer of Keeping Good Co., is excited to announce the 7th Annual Fall. Marketplace will take place from Thursday, October 13, 2022 to Saturday, October 15, 2022. Fall marketplace will be a fun-filled...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Reel Thanx welcomes Group 56 in Midland today

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Reel Thanx’s group 56 landed today in Midland. The group consisted of three veteran heroes who are headed to Del Rio for the weekend. “I love seeing the smiles on their faces,” said Director Mike Starkey. The three veteran heroes were greeted by Patriot...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
ODESSA, TX
Midland, TX
cbs7.com

VFW Post 4149 Auxiliary hosting Trunk or Treat

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - VFW Post 4149 Auxiliary is hosting a Halloween event. The event will be a Trunk of Treat at Sunday, Oct. 30 at 5:00 PM. The Trunk or Treat will be at 409 Veterans Airpark Ln, Midland. The event will feature candy, games, a raffle and more.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MPD responds to armed robbery call at Garrett/Brown Park

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery at Garrett/Brown Park Wednesday. According to an MPD spokesperson, about 30 minutes after police responded to an armed robbery call, two suspects, one of them a juvenile, were found with the victims possessions and a weapon.
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Animal Services experiencing employee shortage

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Animal Services is dealing with an employee shortage at their shelter. The new facility is almost always at capacity, so the staff shortage is taking a toll on day-to-day operations and care for the animals. Director Ty Coleman says the facility is only 40% staffed...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Nikki, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Nikki is an eight-month-old pitbull/terrier mix. She is a fighter, having survived parvo not once but twice. MHC says she is an active puppy who enjoys playing as well as cuddling. However,...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

New neighborhood development approved by Midland City Council

MIDLAND, Texas — Soon, at the intersection of Mockingbird Drive and Fairgrounds Road there will be a new neighborhood called Mockingbird Ridge. Betenbough Homes received zoning approval from the city for the southern section of the neighborhood that will be 317 acres. "Council was pleased with what they’re bringing...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for suspect in yet another boot store theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, the man pictured below allegedly tried on a pair of boots at Boot Barn, located in the 4800 block of Andrews Highway, and walked out of the store […]
MIDLAND, TX

