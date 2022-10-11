ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceNews.com

Phase Four adopts iodine for next-gen Max-V engine

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Propulsion startup Phase Four is expanding its Maxwell plasma propulsion line by offering Max-V, an iodine-fueled engine. Prices have surged in the last year for the noble gases that fuel conventional electric propulsion engines, which is one of the reasons Phase Four is betting on iodine.
SpaceNews.com

Crew-4 returns to Earth

WASHINGTON — SpaceX completed its fourth operational commercial crew mission to the International Space Station Oct. 14 with the safe return of a Crew Dragon spacecraft with four American and European astronauts on board. The Crew Dragon spacecraft Freedom splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean east of Jacksonville, Florida,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
SpaceNews.com

Artemis 1, ispace lander set November launch dates

WASHINGTON — NASA’s Artemis 1 mission and a Japanese lander are set to launch to the moon from Florida within days of each other in November. NASA announced Oct. 12 that it has scheduled the launch of the Artemis 1 mission for Nov. 14 from the Kennedy Space Center. The launch would take place during a 69-minute window that opens at 12:07 a.m. Eastern. Backup launch windows are available Nov. 16 at 1:04 a.m. Eastern and Nov. 19 at 1:45 a.m. Eastern, each two hours long.
SpaceNews.com

Amazon to link Kuiper satellites to DoD’s mesh network in space

WASHINGTON — Amazon’s Project Kuiper will install DoD-compliant laser communications terminals on its internet satellites so they can transfer data from remote-sensing satellites directly into the military’s mesh network in low Earth orbit. Derek Tournear, director of the U.S. Space Force’s Space Development Agency, said the plan...
SpaceNews.com

Lockheed Martin Space leader aims to speed things up

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — As soon as he finished his keynote at the Satellite Innovation conference here, Robert Lightfoot was surrounded by entrepreneurs responding to his invitation to explore partnerships. “Our customers are asking us to move with urgency,” said Lightfoot, who spent 29 years at NASA, rising to...
SpaceNews.com

Starlink kicks off Asia expansion in search of more subscribers

TAMPA, Fla. — Starlink is deepening its foothold in Japan as SpaceX’s satellite broadband service looks to expand elsewhere in Asia, which will be critical for generating much-needed revenues. Japanese telco KDDI announced a deal Oct. 12 to resell Starlink to its enterprise and civil government customers this...
KESQ News Channel 3

PSUSD hosts drone camp for staff to help launch after school drone program

Palm Springs Unified School District hosted a staff drone camp Saturday. It's in an effort to launch an after school drone program for middle school and high school students. About 40 staff members throughout the district attended Saturday's drone camp at Palm Springs High School. PSUSD is offering middle and high school students the opportunity The post PSUSD hosts drone camp for staff to help launch after school drone program appeared first on KESQ.
SpaceNews.com

Commercial space station developers seek clarity on regulations

WASHINGTON — Companies working on commercial space stations intended to succeed the International Space Station say they need more clarity from the federal government on who will regulate them and how. During panel discussions at the Beyond Earth Symposium here Oct. 13, representatives of several of the companies working...
SpaceNews.com

China launches radar satellite for environmental monitoring

HELSINKI — China launched a 5-meter-resolution synthetic aperture radar satellite late Wednesday, continuing a period of intense Chinese launch activity. A Long March 2C rocket lifted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern China at 6:53 p.m. Eastern (2253 UTC) Oct. 12, with insulation tiles falling away from the upper stage as the rocket rose into the sky.
