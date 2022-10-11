ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What UGA Will Learn About Future Opponents - Bama vs Tenn

By Brooks Austin
There are several things you can count on under head coach Kirby Smart at the University of Georgia it seems: 1. You're going to recruit at an unprecedented level 2. You're going to be the favorite to win the SEC East perennially.

Those two things also bring about the guarantee that you're going to be fighting off SEC Eastern divisional opponents who are eager to return to precedence, and you're more than likely going to play Alabama in Atlanta in December.

For the last several years, the beloved underdog of the SEC East that was picked to knock off the Bulldogs was Florida and Dan Mullen. Now, in year two of Josh Heupel at Tennessee, the Volunteers are ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll and they are a legitimate threat in the East.

This weekend, the Volunteers play host to the No. 3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, an opponent they haven't beaten since 2006.

What Will Georgia Learn in Alabama vs Tennessee?

Bryce Young

As per the latest injury update from Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide are "hopeful" they will get Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young back. "Hopefully we're going to try to get him ready to play this week," Saban said. "But this is something nobody can predict how quickly he'll get an opportunity to do what he needs to do." Without Young, the offense as a whole sputtered at times a week ago against Texas A&M. Backup QB, Jalen Milroe had three turnovers in the game, two fumbles, and an interception. Particularly on the road, this will be Milroes first true hostile environment, though he did enter his first game in relief of Young on the road against Arkansas.

Can Tennessee Play Defense?

Everyone knows Tennessee can score, they will put up points with the best offenses in college football. The doubts surrounding this football team reside in their ability to get timely stops, and they've done exactly that to this point in the season. If there's one offensive unit that has the offensive talent that can somewhat mirror the identity that Georgia has, it's Alabama. If Tennessee can not only survive, but put up an admirable fight defensively for four quarters, that's a sign of a different football team than the one a year ago that allowed an average of 46.5 points against the likes of Alabama and Georgia.

Alabama Secondary

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman is expected to return to the lineup this weekend for the Volunteers and he's probably the last person Alabama defensive backs want to see. Tillman scorched the Tide for 152 yards on 7 catches a year ago, averaging nearly 22 yards per reception. Not only that, this offense as a whole has a tremendous amount of weaponry on the outside. Georgia will be able to get a true evaluation of where this Alabama secondary resides, assuming Tennessee can protect Hendon Hooker long enough.

Tennessee Offensive Line

Georgia doesn't have an EDGE rusher like Will Anderson, no one in college football does. Though they likely will have Jalen Carter back on the field by the time November 5th rolls around. So, how well Tennessee's offensive line controls such a game-wrecker will be vital to observe.

