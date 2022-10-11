ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

West Virginia officials eye new Omicron variants

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Reported cases of COVID-19 have declined in recent days in West Virginia, but public health officials are looking to Europe to see what might be next in the U.S. and, eventually, West Virginia. Throughout the pandemic, Western Europe has often served as a harbinger...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

West Virginia Auditor JB McCuskey: New law will help clean up communities

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The State Auditor’s Office maintains that its new role in selling delinquent tax properties will aid communities plagued with vacant, dilapidated structures. Previously, counties conducted their own sale of properties that had gone delinquent from property tax nonpayment. Those who had allowed their properties to...
POLITICS
WVNews

Progress on W.Va. federally funded broadband projects ongoing

CHARLESTON – West Virginia is making progress on broadband projects funded by federal COVID-19 and infrastructure dollars according to state economic development officials Thursday. The West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council received an update on various projects Thursday morning in a virtual monthly meeting.
POLITICS
State
West Virginia State
WVNews

Accused of flirting, juror dismissed from Whitmer plot trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a young woman from the jury hearing the trial of three men in connection with a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after attorneys accused her of flirting with one of the defendants. Judge Thomas Wilson announced Friday that...
MICHIGAN STATE
WVNews

Delaware collectibles store to expand again

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — At Red Bandana, the sprawling collection of comic books, figurines, video games, Pokemon cards and more nearly touches the ceiling in places. That’s how the Milford shop’s co-owners Katie and Brandon Coenan know it’s time once again to expand.
MILFORD, DE
WVNews

Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drive

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the...
ARKANSAS STATE
WVNews

Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he was apparently searching for another victim, police said. Acting on tips and police work, investigators tracked and watched a man and stopped him in...
STOCKTON, CA
WVNews

Parkland shooter's life sentence could bring changes to law

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It wasn't long ago that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz would have been looking at a near-certain death sentence for murdering 17 people in Parkland, even if his jury could not unanimously agree on his fate. Until 2016, Florida law allowed trial judges to...
PARKLAND, FL

