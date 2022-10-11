ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sephora Tops List of Media Placements, Mentions

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tVQEX_0iUTophj00

In the latest research from Launchmetrics, which ranks media placements and mentions across different channels (or “voices” as the company describes it) using a proprietary algorithm called media impact value, beauty retailers Sephora and Ulta Beauty took the top two spots for the June through September period.

Sephora delivered a MIV of $264 million, while second place Ulta Beauty came in with $123 million. Media placements for Sephora came in at 61,600, while Ulta Beauty totaled 26,900. Nordstrom ranked third for the period and was followed by Asos, Farfetch, and Net-a-porter. See the chart below for the complete top 20 list of companies ranked.

More from WWD

In an analysis of the results, researchers at Launchmetrics said online and Instagram were the two main channels from which ranked brands accumulated the most MIV and noted that beauty retailers received “significant MIV through video format channels such as YouTube and TikTok, due to their brands being promoted in makeup and skin care tutorials.”

Regarding the performance of Sephora, Launchmetrics said owned media played a key role. The researchers said the “top performing voice for the brand comes from owned media channels, and with having many region-specific accounts, Sephora was able to generate $82.8 million in MIV across owned social media during July to September.”

The top-performing “partner voice” for Sephora was Rare Beauty, which garnered Sephora $6.5 million in MIV. “That being said, the top performing celebrity voice for the brand was Selena Gomez, whose social brand mentions in reference to Rare Beauty earned the brand $2.9 million in MIV across eight placements ($1.6 million of which was garnered through Selena’s YouTube channel),” Launchmetrics said in the report.

Sephora’s partnership with HausLabs also drove significant MIV for the period. “The second top-performing celebrity voice was Lady Gaga, whose brand mentions in reference to HausLabs generated $2.5 million in MIV across 18 placements,” Launchmetrics said. “The top placement mentioning the brand garnered Sephora $394,000 in MIV. Additionally, the mentions by HausLabs generated $1.3 million in MIV.”

For Ulta Beauty, Launchmetrics said the “second top performing voice for the brand originates from partner placements, garnering Ulta Beauty $43 million in MIV. Urban Decay ranked as the top partner voice, generating $5.1 million in MIV.”

With partner voices, Ariana Grande mentioning Ulta Beauty in reference to her song, God Is A Woman, boosted the brand’s MIV. “The top performing celebrity voice was Ariana Grande, whose five placements accumulated $2 million in MIV for the brand,” Launchmetrics said in the report. “The top placement by Ariana mentioning Ulta Beauty in reference to God Is A Woman was worth $946,000 in MIV.”

And the partnership with Tresluce Beauty also drove up MIV. Launchmetrics said the second top-performing celebrity “was Becky G, whose social placements garnered the brand $1 million in MIV. Due to the placements of Ariana Grande and Becky G, August was the top-performing month for Ulta Beauty in terms of celebrities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VoAVp_0iUTophj00

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Morphe Parent Company Forma Brands Said Mulling Options, Including Chapter 11

Forma Brands, the parent company of Morphe, Lipstick Queen and Jaclyn Hill’s Jaclyn Cosmetics, is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sources confirmed. People familiar with the process told WWD that such a move is under consideration, but stressed that nothing is certain and that other options are on the table, including out of court agreements with creditors. More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color Campaign A spokesperson for Forma said: “Forma Brands is engaged in constructive discussions with our...
BUSINESS
WWD

True Botanicals Said to Be Mulling Deal Options

True Botanicals has been evaluating its deal options, according to industry sources. The San Francisco, California-based natural skin care brand has been working with investment bank Moelis & Company to gauge buyer interest, sources said, noting that the brand is projecting sales of around $50 million for 2022.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color Campaign A spokeswoman for True Botanicals denied it was in market: “We’re not in market and we’re focused on growing the company right now.” Moelis &...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWD

The Top-selling Fragrances of Summer 2022

While the boom in fragrance sales peaked in March, the category remains buoyant — good news as the industry heads into the holidays.  According to The NPD Group, it is consumers’ existing favorites, rather than new releases — of which there have been many — largely bolstering the category’s growth.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Per NPD, prestige fragrance revenue is up 14 percent this year through August 2022 in the U.S., versus the same period last year.  “Fragrance sales momentum...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Ralph Lauren on His Love of California, J.Lo and Turtlenecks With Shorts

LOS ANGELES — Once home to Gilded Age railroad tycoon Harry Huntington and his wife Arabella, the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in the preppy Los Angeles suburb of San Marino, California, was the perfect backdrop for Ralph Lauren’s first West Coast runway show on Thursday night. The event was staged in front of a crowd that included Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, whom Lauren dressed for their recent nuptials; Diane Keaton; Lily Collins; James Marsden; John Legend, and Cole Sprouse.More from WWDArrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Inside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit EventA Look At The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ulta Beauty#Beauty Brands#Business Industry#Linus Business#Media Placements#Miv#Nordstrom#Tiktok#Sephora Launchmetrics
WWD

KraveBeauty Launches ‘Waste Me Not’ Campaign

KraveBeauty is turning a recent production blunder into a happy accident.  After production on a reformulated version of the brand’s Matcha Hemp Hydrating Cleanser resulted in a 1,200 gallon — or $1.5 million — botched batch, the brand decided to tweak the batch to create a limited-edition body wash, rather than discard the product. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW The impetus for the brand’s newly launched “Waste Me Not” campaign, the Matcha Hemp Body Wash sells for $8, which is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Playboy Opens Its First Owned Retail Space With More to Follow

Get used to seeing those rabbit ears at stores across the country. Playboy is opening its first U.S. retail outpost on Friday at the tony Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles, California, where one of the main products on sale will be a Playboy Bunny outfit in various colors, just in time for Halloween, along with other apparel and lifestyle products.More from WWDA Look At The LAFW SceneSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First Store The 2,300-square-foot pop-up space will remain open until probably Valentine’s Day, which will take advantage of the company’s release in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Kate Hudson Goes Monochromatic for Mônot in Plunging Black Jumpsuit at Frieze London Party

Kate Hudson attended a dinner and after party for Mônot in celebration of Frieze London on Wednesday wearing a black jumpsuit. The minimalist silhouette was designed with padded square shoulders, long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The legs had two small slits revealing Hudson’s ankles. The actress accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and a black satin clutch bag. She coordinated with a pair of black stilettos to round out her head-to-toe black ensemble.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleEdeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Hudson worked with her longtime stylist Sophie Lopez to create the look. The actress...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Anne Hathaway Wears Pearl and Sequin-embellished Valentino Dress at New York Film Festival

Anne Hathaway had her latest standout fashion moment during the 60th New York Film Festival. The Oscar-winning actress attended the premiere of her new film “Armageddon Time” on Wednesday night during the film festival wearing an eye-catching look from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. Hathaway’s outfit included a silver, long-sleeve dress adorned in pearl and sequin embellishments. She paired it with matching embellished boots. Hathaway’s look was styled by Erin Walsh.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Kris Jenner Teams With Shutterfly for Holiday Campaign

Kris Jenner is kicking off the holiday season with a new partnership. The reality TV star and entrepreneur is teaming up with e-commerce company Shutterfly to star in the brand’s “Win the Holidays” holiday campaign. The campaign kicks off an ongoing partnership between Jenner and Shutterfly. The...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

EXCLUSIVE First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Reaches Its Final Stop in New York

NEW YORK — Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibition has reached its final stop, touching down in Manhattan and transforming the former Madison Avenue home of legendary retailer Barneys New York. First unveiled in December in Asnières-sur-Seine, France, at Vuitton’s historic residence northwest of Paris, the traveling showcase headed to Marina Bay in Singapore last April and Los Angeles in September, before culminating in New York City.More from WWDLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCSaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China The production marks house founder Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday. He was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Spring 2023 Trend: Sheer Fashion

In a season full of stand-out shows, frantic news cycles, star-studded front rows and an array of directional messages, sheer fashion dominated the trend conversation. “We love the idea of ‘deconstructed grandeur,’ where sheer layers (ubiquitous across the collections) reveal corsetry and bustier construction in ways that feel distinctly modern,” said Moda Operandi’s April Hennig on the trends of the season. Bergdorf Goodman’s Linda Fargo called it “body-pride inspired dressing,” referring to the transparent layers and outward undergarments.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trend: SheerDeveaux RTW Spring 2023Batsheva RTW Spring 2023 The Rick Owens show, a fashion-industry favorite, delivered some of the best sheer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

LeeOriginals Reveals Fall Campaign Shot by Mark Seliger

Lee, the denim and apparel brand, has launched its 2022 campaign under the LeeOriginals platform. Shot once again by Mark Seliger, the campaign was styled by costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips and is set to a new song by Nashville songwriter Sam Tinnesz entitled “New Wave.”. “This campaign...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Amyris Takes Sustainability to Gen Z With EcoFabulous

Another day, another brand. After an active year, Amyris — the biotechnology company that acquired Naomi Watts’ Onda Beauty in April, then introduced Stripes, a menopause brand fronted by the actress last month — is thinking younger with its latest launch. Called EcoFabulous, the d-to-c brand will span skin care and makeup, and launches at the end of October.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Prices range from $14 to $19 for first-time purchases. (Many of the products are refillable, and...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Julia Roberts’ Voluminous Hair on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Can Be Yours With Serge Normant’s Popular Hairspray

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Julia Roberts is known for many things, one of them being her beautiful and soft red waves with significant volume. Lucky for us, her hairstylist shares the secret behind her shiny, glossy locks. After serving up a stunning look on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday, as part of her press tour for her upcoming film Ticket to Paradise, Serge Normant — a celebrity hairstylist for Sarah Jessica Parker, Sofia Vergara, Blake Lively, Julianne Moore, and more — went on Instagram to share all of the details that went into creating the hairstyle. While we’re sure multiple products were involved, including shampoo, conditioner, a blow dryer, and a hairbrush, the clear star of the show was the Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Texture Spray.
HAIR CARE
WWD

Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities Link, Veronica Beard Shows in London, a Studio at Printemps

VIRGIL AND MICKEY: The Walt Disney Co. is jumping onto the Virgil Abloh bandwagon. Starting Thursday, Disney and Virgil Abloh Securities, the late designer’s creative company, have teamed up to offer never-before-seen artwork of Mickey Mouse as reimagined by Abloh.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech OpeningLouis Vuitton Celebrates Exhibition Opening Event Abloh’s artwork features the designer’s unique interpretation of the famous rodent printed in various colorways on a select assortment of products including sweatshirts and tees for both adults and children. Prices range from $30 to $120 and...
BUSINESS
WWD

Staud Opens First New York City Flagship

On Friday, Los Angeles, California, contemporary label Staud is opening the doors to its first New York City flagship at 45 Greene Street in SoHo. “It was always the vision for the brand to touch the customer at all points: between our site, our wholesale and retail partners, and now our own physical space. It’s super exciting to be at that place in the company and create the full lifestyle experience for the customer,” Sarah Staudinger told WWD, adding the 2,100-square-foot Greene Street location is serendipitous for the brand, as the former New York Staud showroom was located a block north...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Naomi Watts Gives Drew Barrymore a Menopausal Facial Massage With Her New Stripes Skin Care Line on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Naomi Watts took to “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday to promote her new skin care line, Stripes. The actress shared her skin care regimen with Barrymore and highlighted the products, which are meant for women who are going through perimenopause and menopause.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift Ideas19 Indie Skin Care Launches This FallWhat to Watch: Seven Cannabis-Infused Beauty Products “This is called the power move,” Watts said as she massaged Barrymore’s face for the segment. “And it’s called that because it’s packed with really powerful ingredients, and we’ve got five different hyaluronic acids in here, along with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy